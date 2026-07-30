Finn Wolfhard’s ‘The Vice Guide’ Starts Filming in Toronto in August

Finn Wolfhard will shoot his next project in Hollywood North. The filming of the biographical drama ‘The Vice Guide’ will take place in Toronto between August 12 and September 25 this year. Matt Johnson is the writer/director. Joining Wolfhard in the cast is Frank Dillane.

The story is inspired by true events from 2017 that saw Vice Canada music editor Yaroslav Pastukhov, AKA Slava Pastuk, recruit young journalists and artists as drug mules for an international cocaine-smuggling ring, including out of the media giant’s offices. Pastukhov reportedly offered them money to carry illicit cargo hidden in the lining of suitcases from Las Vegas to Australia. The employees stated, while speaking to the National Post, that they did not accept the offer. Wolfhard will play the Canadian investigative journalist who helped break the story.

Finn Wolfhard, one of the stars of Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ and the ‘IT’ horror movies, most recently starred in Dempsey Bryk’s comedy movie ‘Crash Land,’ which follows two amateur stuntmen who try to make a “real movie” to prove their lives have meaning. Before that, we saw him in Isaiah Saxon’s adventure movie ‘The Legend of Ochi’ and Gil Kenan’s ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.’ We will next see nay hear him in Academy Award-winner Bong Joon Ho’s animated movie ‘Ally,’ centering on the drama that arises between deep-sea creatures and human beings. The voice cast also includes Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, Ayo Edebiri, Werner Herzog, and Rachel House.

Frank Dillane is known for playing Nick Clark in AMC’s ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ and the 16-year-old version of Tom Riddle in ‘ Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.’ His other notable credits include Charles Devereux/Isambard Tulley in Disney+’s ‘Renegade Nell,’ Boisie in the CW’s ‘Joan,’ Henry Coffin in Ron Howard’s ‘In the Heart of the Sea,’ and Mike in Harris Dickinson’s feature film ‘Urchin,’ which won the FIPRESCI Prize under the Un Certain Regard section at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. Among his upcoming projects are Georgia Oakley’s period drama ‘Sense and Sensibility,’ based on Jane Austen’s novel, in which he will be seen as John Willoughby, and Justine Triet’s thriller ‘Fonda,’ co-starring Mia Goth, Ewan Mitchell, Andrew Scott, Allison Janney, Odessa A’zion, and Benedict Wong.

Matt Johnson is the director of the biopic ‘Blackberry,’ ‘Operation Avalanche,’ and ‘The Dirties,’ and is the creator of ‘Nirvanna the Band the Show.’

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