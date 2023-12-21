Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Confirmed, To be Filmed in New Orleans in Spring 2024

‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2,’ a sequel to the 2023 supernatural horror film ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s,’ is in development at Blumhouse Productions. The movie is set to begin filming in New Orleans, Louisiana, in the spring of 2024. Emma Tammi, who helmed the first film, is also directing the sequel based on a screenplay she wrote with Scott Cawthon, the developer and writer of the eponymous source video game series, and Seth Cuddeback.

The plot of the sequel is currently under wraps. The original movie ends with protagonist Mike Schmidt discovering that the kidnapper who abducted his brother and several other children is Steve Raglan/William Afton, his career counselor. Although Afton tries to kill Mike and his sister Abby, they turn the animatronic mascots at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza against the former. The mascots then team up to kill the kidnapper.

‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2,’ the second game in the video game series, is actually a prequel that explores how the animatronic mascots at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza get possessed by Afton’s victims. However, Emma and her writers may deviate from the chronology of the games to craft a direct sequel to the original film, which may depict the consequences of Afton possessing the “Spring Bonnie” suit. Spring Bonnie may swear vengeance against Mike and Abby for paving the way for Afton’s death. We can expect to see how the remaining mascots at the pizzeria will affect the lives of the security guard and his sister.

As per sources, Matthew Lillard (Steve Raglan/William Afton) and Piper Rubio (Abby) are set to feature in the upcoming movie, which indicates that the project is seemingly not a prequel. In that case, we can also expect Josh Hutcherson to return as the protagonist Mike Schmidt. Since Vanessa does not die at the end of the 2023 movie, Elizabeth Lail may appear in the sequel as well. Mary Stuart Masterson (Mike and Abby’s aunt Jane) and Kat Conner Sterling (Abby’s babysitter Max) are not expected to appear in the film as their respective characters get killed in the first installment.

The first and second movies can be a part of the trilogy. Lillard previously revealed that he signed a three-film deal with Universal Pictures and Blumhouse, which indicates the possibility of a third film materializing after the sequel. Since the source video game series is formed by nine main games, several spin-offs, and two yet-to-be-released games, there’s plenty of material for Blumhouse to develop the movie franchise. New Orleans, the principal location of the upcoming film, also hosted the production of the original movie, in addition to David Fincher’s ‘The Killer‘ and AMC’s horror series ‘Mayfair Witches.’

Read More: Five Nights at Freddy’s Camoes: Are CoryxKenshin and MatPat in the Movie?