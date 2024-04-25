Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Starts Shooting in New Orleans Later This Year

Shooting for ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’ is scheduled to commence later this year in Q4 in New Orleans. As revealed earlier, Emma Tammi is once again directing the movie from a script penned by Scott Cawthon and Seth Cuddeback. It has already been confirmed that Josh Hutcherson, Matthew Lillard, and Piper Rubio will be returning. The movie adaptation draws its inspiration from the video game series of identical title conceived by Scott Cawthon.

In the first movie, we saw a night security guard meeting a grisly demise at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, an abandoned pizzeria plagued by sinister animatronics. Mike Schmidt, a mall security guard, reluctantly takes a job there to support his sister Abby and avoid losing custody to their estranged aunt. As Mike’s shifts progress, he encounters disturbing visions of his brother’s kidnapping and learns about the pizzeria’s dark past from police officer Vanessa Shelly. Vandals hired by their aunt unleash chaos, leading to a fateful night where the animatronics, possessed by the souls of murdered children, exact lethal revenge. Mike discovers the truth behind the haunting, facing off against the sinister William Afton, who seeks to ensnare Abby’s soul. With Abby’s drawing revealing the horrifying truth, the animatronics turn on Afton, ultimately bringing justice to the haunted pizzeria.

While details about the storyline for ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’ remain undisclosed, some subtle hints have been dropped. The conclusion and mid-credits scene of the first film provided few clues about what to expect in the sequel, with the latter serving more as a comedic moment rather than a direct setup. Some loose ends from the original, such as Vanessa’s unresolved fate, suggest potential storylines for the upcoming installment. Additionally, with the supernatural element at play, the sequel holds limitless possibilities for terrifying twists and returns of characters in new and twisted forms. As anticipation builds, fans can expect a rollercoaster ride of horror and suspense in the highly anticipated sequel.

Confirmed returning cast members include Josh Hutcherson reprising his role as Mike Schmidt, Piper Rubio as Abby, and Matthew Lillard returning as Steve Raglan / William Afton. While these key actors are set to reprise their roles, additional cast members may also make a comeback, with further details yet to be revealed.

Josh Hutcherson has commented saying, “I’m dying to get back on set. Emma Tammi, our director, was fantastic, and it was such a fun world to play in. I’m excited to see what they are doing next.”

New Orleans served as the setting for the initial ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s,’ and more recently, it has also been the backdrop for horror projects such as ‘Lisa Frankenstein‘ and ‘Imaginary.’

Read More: Where to Stream Five Nights at Freddy’s?