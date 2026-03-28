Who Plays Grown-up Lily Dale and Alex Poletov in For All Mankind Season 5?

Created by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi, Apple TV+’s ‘For All Mankind‘ is an alternative history science fiction series that starts out with a simple question: What if the Soviet Union got to the moon before America? What follows is a meditation on the highs and lows of a technology-centric world, where every new innovation seems to be directed towards the sole purpose of speeding up the space race. While the show brings together several perspectives on this journey, the most original insights come from people who have lived their entire lives away from Earth. This is where we meet characters like Lily Dale and Alex Poletov, who are among the first humans born extraterrestrially and are expected to bear the most unusual expectations. However, the mental toll of such a lifestyle isn’t something one can prepare for, and we see that firsthand through the eyes of these two teenagers.

Ruby Cruz’s take on Lily Dale is Bursting With Imagination

With approximately ten years passing between the end of season 4 and the beginning of season 5, there are a few major shakeups in the cast of ‘For All Mankind.’ Most notably, actor Ruby Cruz joins the cast to play the teenage version of Lily Dale, signaling a major transition in the show’s alternate history timeline. While child actor Piper Rubio plays the younger version of Lily in the fourth season, that torch has now been passed to Cruz, who adds her own touch to how Lily interacts with the world around her. From the very start of the season premiere, it is clear that Lily is now far more rebellious and independent than she has ever been, which essentially means that Cruz has the space to steer her rendition into entirely new directions.

In a conversation with Bonnie Laufer, Cruz expanded on her character’s journey in this season, particularly when it comes to transforming life on Mars from the inside out. She was particularly interested in figuring out Lily’s relationship to her beliefs and her community, which she described as an “important thing to explore, especially right now.” To prepare for her role, Cruz began looking into what life on Mars would be like, focusing largely on the natural elements: the colors, landscapes, and sunrises, to fully immerse herself in that mindset and create a memorable performance.

Cruz is perhaps best known for her work in the movie ‘The Threesome,’ where she steps into the shoes of Jenny Brooks. In the years since her television debut with ‘Castle Rock,’ where she essays the younger version of Annie Wilkes, Cruz has expanded her creative palette with shows such as ‘Blue Bloods,’ ‘Mare of Easttown,’ ‘Willow‘ and ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls,’ where she portrays Amanda Webster, Jess Riley, Krit Tanthalos and Ash, respectively. When it comes to film, her resumé features titles like ‘The Lost Boys,’ ‘Bottoms,’ and ‘By Design,’ respectively.

Sean Kaufman Brings Forth Alex’s Emotional Turbulence to the Screen

In addition to Lily, season 5 also gives us a fresh face for Alex Poletov with actor Sean Kaufman carrying the torch passed on by child actor Ezrah Lin. Perhaps best known for his fan favorite role as Steven Conklin in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty,’ Kaufman is still relatively new to the industry. Some of his popular works include ‘Manifest,’ ‘Walker,’ and ‘Stumble,’ where he plays the roles of Kevin, Henry, and Holden, respectively. The actor also stars in the music video for ‘Bittersweet’ by Madison Beer, which is a perfect showcase for how diverse his skill set is. Additionally, he is known for his work in a number of movies and short films, such as ‘Mature Young Adults,’ ‘Happy Baby,’ ‘Fire Burning,’ and ‘Alone at Dawn.’

In season 5 of ‘For All Mankind,’ Alex is faced with a unique dilemma from the get-go: whether to stay on Mars, the home he has known since birth, or to go out and explore Earth in full. Kaufman allows Alex’s internal struggle to pour out on screen, resulting in some of the most intensely dramatic sequences the show has seen thus far. In the interview with Bonnie Laufer, he revealed that what initially drew him to the role was its stunts, specifically the fact that he gets to be in a spacesuit and ride a motorcycle, all wrapped up in a Martian aesthetic.

However, as the production went on and Kaufman ventured deeper into the mindset of Alex, he was just as amazed by the character-driven moments. He also had a fanboy moment when he met actor Joel Kinnaman on screen, who plays Ed, Alex’s grandfather. The chemistry between Kaufman and Cruz’s respective characters constitutes the emotional heart of this season, which means that both actors will have several opportunities to flex their creativity on screen.

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