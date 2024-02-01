Netflix’s ‘Forever’ Begins Filming in Los Angeles in April

Netflix’s romantic series, ‘Forever’ is set to begin filming in Los Angeles, California, in April. The show is a reimagined adaptation of Judy Blume’s 1975 novel of the same name. Mara Brock Akil serves as the showrunner of the project.

The series revolves around two black teens named Katherine and Michael, who get introduced to each other at a New Year’s party. As the duo’s relationship slowly begins to unfold, the topic of sex comes up as an emotional and health issue instead of a moral one. Katherine knows it’s forever — especially after she loses her virginity to Michael. But when they’re

separated for the summer, she begins to have feelings for another boy. “What does this say about her love for Michael? And what does ‘forever’ mean, anyway? Is this the love of a lifetime, or the very beginning of a lifetime of love?” reads the logline.

Mara also serves as an executive producer under the Story27 Productions banner and the project is part of a deal she signed with the streaming giant. The screenwriter is known for creating BET’s thriller drama ‘Being Mary Jane,’ starring Gabrielle Union, and UPN/The CW’s sitcom ‘Girlfriends,’ with Tracee Ellis Ross, Golden Brooks, and Persia White in the lead. Along with Mara and Blume, Erika Harrison, who previously produced the Primetime Emmy Award-winning ‘How to Get Away With Murder,’ and Susie Fitzgerald of Story27 serve as executive producers of the show. Cast details have currently been kept under wraps.

Talking about the adaptation, Mara shared, “Judy Blume’s ability to capture the real emotions we experience during the various rites of passage of our youth influenced my life choices and writing voice. I’m honored to reimagine one of my favorite books, ‘Forever.’ I am thrilled to have the opportunity of a lifetime to partner with a childhood icon and bring this story to my Netflix home, where the idea of your first love being with you Forever is shared with the world through the lens of Black love.”

‘Forever’ previously was adapted as a TV movie, directed by John Korty, for CBS in 1978. It starred Stephanie Zimbalist, Dean Butler, John Friedrich, Beth Raines, and Diana Scarwid in pivotal roles.

Los Angeles, the principal location, previously hosted the shooting of several well-known award-winning films. 2023’s mega-hit Oscar-nominated films such as Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie‘ and Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer‘ have significant portions where were shot in the city. Some of the other films to have been shot extensively in LA include Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon‘ and Gareth Edwards’ ‘The Creator.’

