Is Four Christmases Based on a True Story?

Directed by Seth Gordon, ‘Four Christmases’ tells the story of Brad McVie and Kate Kincaid, a happily unmarried couple whose vacation plans in Fiji are upended by a dense fog on Christmas. When a TV news channel interviews them out of the blue, the young couple’s canceled holiday plans become public knowledge for their divorced parents. Subsequently, they are forced to visit each of their homes, turning their Christmas into a nightmare-fueled day brimming with overwhelming relatives and awkward trips down memory lane. The romantic movie explores themes of community, family, insecurities, love, and commitment in a story glittering with holiday spirit and whimsical set pieces that are as outrageous as the family members themselves.

Four Christmases Revolves Around the Anxieties of Spending Christmas With Relatives

‘Four Christmases’ is a fictional Christmas story about the challenges of spending the holidays with family members. Matt R. Allen, Caleb Wilson, Jon Lucas, and Scott Moore drafted the screenplay from a story by Allen and Wilson. The narrative mostly takes a light-hearted approach to its subject matter, allowing it to breathe through a number of physical comedy setups and gags that provide much of the film’s character and elevated tone. To that end, its Christmas setting works in tandem with its colorful aspects, providing a grounding for a story that is heightened in its presentation but not unrealistic in focus. This becomes particularly interesting as the film dives into the fears of the two central characters as they gear up for a Christmas spent with their moms and dads and their countless siblings, nieces, and nephews.

In an interview, director Seth Gordon explained that he was drawn to “the basic and terrific idea of these two characters that don’t know what the future for themselves is as a couple, being confronted with all of their families in one day.” Although the whole journey can seem overwhelming from one angle, it echoes the issues couples face today when visiting their parents’ homes during the holiday season. The filmmaker pointed out the concept as “contemporary” and reflective of modern-day social dynamics. These are succinctly illustrated in ‘Four Christmases,’ showcasing the impossibility of satisfying relatives with many expectations. Gordon said he couldn’t believe that “the movie hadn’t been made yet,” considering the prescient theme at its heart.

Four Christmases Underscores the Importance of Honesty in Relationships

While family and community feature quite heavily in ‘Four Christmases,’ the film also revolves around relationships and how to foster a stronger bond irrespective of one’s personal flaws. The main duo, Brad and Kate, are perfect matches for one another as they have a shared vision of what they want. As they are both products of divorced parents, they have a dislike towards the notion of marriage and instead prefer to keep their relationship free from “unnecessary” pressure and expectations. During a conversation with other couples, they also explain that they have no interest in having children, seeing it as another unneeded responsibility that will hamper their enjoyment and strangle their bond.

Thus, their goals of avoiding marriage and children keep them on the same page for much of the story. However, as the narrative progresses and they spend more time with their families, their relationship objectives begin to change and evolve. Kate starts to see the merits of having children, even going so far as to perform a pregnancy test by herself in her mother’s house. Meanwhile, after a disagreement with Kate near the end, Brad wonders about his own desires. Although he initially objects to Kate’s plans to have children, he eventually comes around to her thinking after reflecting on the shortcomings of his father, Howard, who is lonely and bitter. Thus, the two manage to “grow up” and accept the changes in their goals, showcasing how flexibility and acceptance are essential for a successful relationship.

Moreover, their ability to change also echoes another overriding theme of the romantic drama, “honesty.” The word is used by Kate’s father when he tries to console her near the film’s end, asking her to always be clear and concise while communicating with her beau. Amidst her growing desire to embrace motherhood and the seriousness of their relationship, the movie’s events benefit the two protagonists. By visiting the four different homes, they find new room to grow despite feeling anxious at having to spend their Christmas in the company of their obnoxious relatives. While it may be whimsical to some degree, a festive day out with loved ones is a quintessential holiday experience that ‘Four Christmases’ captures in wholesome fashion.

Read More: Where Was Four Christmases Filmed?