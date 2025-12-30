10 Best Friends to Lovers Movies on Netflix

Friendships add meaning to the lives of individuals, often helping them realize who they are and what makes them happy. If pursued at a deeper level, friendship can also lead to a level of trust that enables people to share their secrets, feelings, and convey difficult emotions. Sometimes, the foundation of love lies in a bond between friends who go on to connect at a deeper level. Films have always grappled with the line between love and friendship, and what it means for people to cross that line.

In cinema, friends who find their soulmates in each other go through vivid experiences that add layers of intrigue to their journeys in the narratives. The connection between love and friendship is a puzzle that reveals multiple emotional nuances and dynamics that add depth to stories that deal with this theme. The following movies, streaming on Netflix, deal with stories of friends who find a unique romantic connection with each other.

10. 20th Century Girl (2022)

Netflix’s ‘20th Century Girl’ or ‘20segi sonyeo’ is the story of a teenager named Na Bo-ra (Kim Yoo-jung), who finds herself in a unique situation in 1999. She agrees to help her friend Kim Yeon-du (Roh Yoon-seo) by developing a friendship with Baek Hyun-Jin (Park Jung-woo), whom Kim has a crush on. Since Kim has to leave for the US for heart surgery, she cannot pursue her romantic interests immediately. After Kim leaves, Bo-ra builds a friendship with Baek, just to find out more about him.

However, when she starts developing romantic feelings for him, it complicates her life and her friendship with Kim. Directed by Bang Woo-ri, the South Korean romantic drama movie is an intricate examination of the nuances of friendship and romance in all their complexities. Bo-ra’s puzzling connection with Baek and her dynamics with Kim make the story intriguing. It is available to stream here.

9. When We First Met (2018)

Netflix’s ‘When We First Met,’ a romantic comedy film, chronicles the journey of Noah Ashby (Adam DeVine), who instantly forms a connection with Avery Martin (Alexandra Daddario), a beautiful girl he crosses paths with at a Halloween event. He spends a seemingly perfect night with her, even clicking fun pictures in a photo booth. When Avery unexpectedly friend-zones him, he is dejected. Three years into his failed love story, he comes across a unique opportunity to travel back in time to the day he first met Avery.

He hopes to live this day multiple times until he can get a perfect night with Avery and make her fall in love with him. The Ari Sandel directorial is a poignant and entertaining depiction of a man fighting against the odds and traversing the limitations of space and time to somehow find love by escaping the friend zone through hilarious and desperate means. You can watch it on Netflix.

8. Set It Up (2018)

Directed by Claire Scanlon, ‘Set It Up’ revolves around Harper Moore (Zoey Deutch) and Charlie Young (Glen Powell), two colleagues who befriend each other due to their shared experiences of heavy workloads. They intend to make their work lives easier by making their demanding bosses, Kirsten and Rick, fall in love with each other. What looks like the perfect plan becomes chaotic when Harper and Charlie mutually develop romantic feelings. As they navigate the line between professional friendship and potential romance, they must also deal with the relentless interferences of their corporate bosses. Netflix’s romantic comedy movie is a heartwarming exploration of an unexpected bond between two individuals, accompanied by rib-tickling moments and awkward encounters. You can watch the story unfold here.

7. Single All the Way (2021)

Netflix’s ‘Single All the Way’ is the story of Peter (Michael Urie), who is going through a difficult time in his love life. He seeks a favor from his best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers), who has to pretend to be Peter’s lover during the holidays. Peter does so in order to avoid the questions of his family members, who are seemingly too concerned about his romantic trials. The arrival of a trainer named James (Luke Macfarlane) leads Peter to develop romantic feelings for him. This situation puzzles the family members, as, according to them, Nick and Peter are lovers. Helmed by Michael Mayer, the romantic comedy film intricately reflects the intertwining of love and friendship, while also unexpectedly challenging the characters in entertaining ways. You can enjoy the story on Netflix.

6. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ is an Indian Hindi-language film that centers on college friends Rahul Khanna (Shah Rukh Khan), Anjali Sharma (Kajol), and Tina Malhotra (Rani Mukherji). Anjali and Rahul’s deep friendship becomes complicated when the former develops romantic feelings for Rahul. However, Rahul and Tina fall in love and get married. When Tina dies eight years later, Rahul is left alone to care for his daughter. When Rahul’s daughter finds a letter from her dead mother asking her to reunite Rahul and Anjali, she must go against the odds to make the two friends fall in love. Directed by Karan Johar, the romantic drama movie explores the emotional dynamics of a male-female friendship, the idea of romantically pursuing a friend, and the layers of a love triangle. These elements add to the narrative flavor of the story. You can view the movie here.

5. The Best You Can (2025)

In ‘The Best You Can,’ directed by Michael J. Weithorn, the life of New York City urologist Cynthia Rand (Kyra Sedgwick) is turned upside down following a chance encounter with Stan Olszewski (Kevin Bacon), a security guard who stops a robbery at her home. While Cynthia’s life undergoes unexpected challenges due to her husband’s dementia issues, Stan lacks a sense of purpose in life. The two individuals, who come from very different professions, form a bond through honest conversations and jokes. When they start to connect on a deeper level and romantic feelings arise, they must confront their own insecurities and decide whether they deserve more in life. The humorous exchanges and awkward encounters between Cynthia and Stan make the story engaging. It is available to stream on Netflix.

4. Friendzone (2021)

Netflix’s ‘Friendzone’ is a French romantic comedy movie that revolves around the romantic trials and tribulations of Thibault (Mickaël Lumière), a socially awkward young man. When he meets a beautiful girl named Rose (Eva Danino), he falls for her. However, Rose considers him a friend, nothing more. In order to help him, Thibault’s female friends plan to turn his life around and give him the chance to be charming enough to win over Rose at any cost. As he tries to become a new person, he should also handle his feelings with care to avoid hurting himself. The Charles Van Tieghem directorial is a hilarious and engrossing story of romance and friendship that explores unique bonds and awkward moments. The emotional complexities of a male-female friendship are at the heart of the film, which you may watch here.

3. Friends with Benefits (2011)

Helmed by Will Gluck, ‘Friends with Benefits’ narrates the tale of Dylan Harper (Justin Timberlake) and Jamie Rellis (Mila Kunis), who are friends helping each other to find success in their careers in New York City. New to town, Dylan’s only real friend in the city is Jamie. When the two unexpectedly add the element of sex to their bond, it leads to emotional turbulence. As love starts to blossom, Dylan and Jamie are forced to reconsider their feelings for each other, while also dealing with the people around them. The romantic comedy movie is a quirky and intriguing story of modern friendship and love, exploring the nuances of casual sex and the meaning of emotional intimacy. You can explore the movie on Netflix.

2. Always Be My Maybe (2019)

‘Always Be My Maybe’ focuses on the life of Sasha Tran (Ali Wong), a successful chef, who is engaged to Brandon Choi. When she travels to the Bay Area for the launch of a new restaurant, she runs into Marcus Kim (Randall Park), an estranged former best friend with whom she shared an intimate moment in the past. The accidental meeting of the friends leads to romantic complications when they start to rethink the nature of their relationship. As the line between friendship and love starts to blur, they must find the strength to listen to their own souls. Netflix’s rom-com, directed by Nahnatchka Khan, is a poignant exploration of love, friendship, and everything in between. The conversations, emotional equation, and the chemistry between Marcus and Sasha add to the flavor of the story. The journey can be witnessed here.

1. Your Place or Mine (2023)

‘Your Place or Mine’ centers on LA resident Debbie Dunn (Reese Witherspoon) and NYC resident Peter Coleman (Ashton Kutcher), who share a two-decade-long friendship. In the Aline Brosh McKenna directorial, Peter agrees to take care of her son, Jack, by shifting to LA for a week, while Debbie visits NYC to pursue career ambitions. As they start living in each other’s cities, they face certain changes. Peter realizes that he has always had romantic feelings for Debbie, whereas the latter starts dating another man.

With thousands of miles separating them, Peter must find the courage and will to pursue his feelings, even though it may potentially ruin the foundations of his friendship with Debbie. The Netflix film reflects the convergence of long-distance friendship, love, and humorous moments. The emotional connection between Debbie and Peter adds to the layered narration of the story. The romantic comedy film is available to watch on Netflix.

