10 Movies Like Your Place or Mine You Must See

Netflix’s ‘Your Place or Mine’ is a romantic comedy film written and directed by Aline Brosh McKenna. The film stars Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher as Debbie and Peter, two lifelong friends who are forced to swap places. As they discover each other’s lives, Debbie and Peter soon examine their lives and relationship. The movie deals with the theme of best friends falling in love with a comedic touch and feel-good narrative. Therefore, if you enjoyed the film, you must be looking for more such options. In that case, here is a list of similar movies you will enjoy. You can watch most of these movies like ‘Your Place or Mine’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu!

10. You’ve Got Mail (1998)

‘You’ve Got Mail‘ is a romantic comedy film directed by Nora Ephron. It stars Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan in the lead roles and is based on Miklós László’s 1937 Hungarian play ‘Parfumerie.’ It follows Joe Fox and Kathleen Kelly, two box store owners who fall in love under the anonymity of the internet. However, their real-life rivalry threatens to destroy their potential romance. Although the film’s premise is drastically different from ‘Your Place or Mine,’ it features two characters who are book lovers as protagonists, much like Debbie and Peter from the former movie. Therefore, viewers will enjoy the flirtatious conversations between Joe and Kathleen.

9. Finding Christmas (2013)

Hallmark Channel’s ‘Finding Christmas’ is a made-for-television movie directed by Harvey Crossland. It revolves around Sean, a big-city advertising magnet, and Owen, a small-town handyman. The duo swaps places for the holidays and are forced to reexamine their life choices and decisions. The Christmas-themed movie has an undeniable feel-good quality similar to ‘Your Place or Mine,’ but sans the romantic elements of the latter movie. However, both movies feature characters swapping places leading to interesting implications making them quite similar.

8. The Princess Switch (2018)

Directed by Mike Rohl, ‘The Princess Switch’ is a romantic comedy movie starring Vanessa Hudgens and Sam Palladio in the lead roles. The film revolves around Stacy De Novo, a baker from Chicago who is a look-alike of Lady Margaret Delacourt, the Duchess of Montenaro. When fate leads the women to cross paths, they swap places to experience the grass that is always greener on the other side. The film’s premise is reminiscent of ‘Your Place or Mine,’ as the two protagonists essentially swap places. However, the setting, themes, and conflicts faced by the characters in ‘The Princess Switch’ are fresh, making it worth your time.

7. 20th Century Girl (2022)

‘20th Century Girl‘ is a South Korean romance drama film written and directed by Bang Woo-ri, marking her directorial debut. It tells the story of Na Bo-Ra, a teen girl who promises to help her best friend woo her crush. However, things take a drastic turn when the boy starts falling for Bo-Ra. The film’s premise is nowhere close to that of ‘Your Place or Mine.’ However, if you are looking for a heartfelt tale of romance that transpires through friendship, ’20th Century Girl’ will certainly hit all the necessary emotional chords. Moreover, its late 90s setting will give viewers plenty of nostalgia.

6. The Holiday (2006)

Written and directed by Nancy Meyers, ‘The Holiday’ is a romantic comedy film that takes place in the USA and UK. It stars Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, and Jack Black in the lead roles. The film follows Simpkins and Amanda, two women from different parts of the world with different personalities and worldviews. However, the women decide to swap homes during the holiday season to escape the misery of their melancholic hearts. Although the film does not feature a romance between best friends, it is still a fascinating look at the revaluation two characters are forced to do after finding themselves in new surroundings. Therefore, ‘The Holiday’ is similar to ‘Your Place or Mine.’

5. Always Be My Maybe (2019)

Directed by Nahnatchka Khan, ‘Always Be My Maybe‘ is a romantic comedy film starring Ali Wong, Randall Park, James Saito, and Michelle Buteau in the lead roles. It follows the story of Sasha and Marcus, who have known each other since childhood and share a strong friendship. However, they grow apart in adulthood until they meet fifteen years later. As Sasha and Marcus reconnect, they ponder the possibility of a romance. Like Debbie and Peter from ‘Your Place or Mine,’ Sash and Marcus fail to pursue a romance despite sleeping together. However, they receive another chance year later, making their story similar. However, ‘Always Be My Maybe’ brings a fresh multi-cultural diversity to the concept.

4. Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012)

‘Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu’ is an Indian Hindi-language romantic comedy film directed by Shakun Batra. It features Imran Khan and Kareena Kapoor as Rahul and Riana, two Indians living in Las Vegas who meet during a booze-addled night. However, they wake up to discover they are married. Although the duo tries to go on their own, things become complicated when they are inexplicably drawn to each other but not for the same reasons. While Debbie and Peter go from being best friends to being a couple in ‘Your Place or Mine,’ Rahul and Riana become friends from strangers. While both sets of characters explore the possibility of romance, ‘Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu’ is a heartfelt tale of platonic love that will stay with viewers long after the credits roll.

3. Just Friends (2005)

Directed by Roger Kumble, ‘Just Friends‘ stars Ryan Reynolds, Amy Smart, Anna Faris, Chris Klein, and Christopher Marquette. The romantic comedy follows Chris Brander, a formerly obese high school teenager who is in love with his best friend, Jamie. After the two reconnect in their adulthood, Chris resolves to profess his love for Jamie and escape the friend zone once and for all. The film explores the nature of platonic relationships and the space for romance within them. Therefore, viewers will find the film’s premise very close to ‘Your Place or Mine.’ However, ‘Just Friends’ packs plenty of humorous punch to leave a lasting impression on viewers.

2. Friends with Benefits (2011)

‘Friends with Benefits‘ is a romantic comedy film directed by Will Gluck and starring Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis. The plot revolves around Dylan Harper and Jamie Rellis, two individuals from New York City who take their platonic friendship further by adding sex. However, they do not anticipate the problems that will arise due to their new dynamic. Similar to ‘Your Place or Mine,’ the film deals with the fine line between romance and friendship. However, ‘Friends with Benefits’ takes a more comedic but thought-provoking approach to these themes in the modern context. Moreover, it is one of the best films where best friends fall in love with each other.

1. No Strings Attached (2010)

Directed by Ivan Reitman, ‘No Strings Attached‘ is a romantic comedy film written by Elizabeth Meriwether. Starring Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher, the film follows Dr. Emma K. Kurtzman and Adam Franklin. The duo meets during a summer camp in their childhood but never keep in touch as adults. Eventually, the friends start a casual relationship. However, Emma and Adam slowly fall in love making their relationship complicated. The basic premise is reminiscent of ‘Your Place or Mine,’ and both movies feature the comedic charm of Ashton Kutcher. However, the central relationship in ‘No Strings Attached’ drastically differs from Debbie and Peter’s relationship. Nonetheless, it is always refreshing to watch Kutcher in a rom-com, making ‘No Strings Attached’ our top pick for this list.

