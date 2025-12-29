7 Best Movies About Single Moms Finding Love on Netflix (December 2025)

Bringing up a child or children on one’s own is tough. There’s the necessity of earning to take care of them, while serving as their singular source of emotional help, which makes the “job” painstaking. The absence of a romantic partner further emphasises the solitary nature of the responsibilities and the inability to share one’s thoughts, contributing to a feeling of loneliness. In the case of a person who has had a bad relationship/marriage, even when there is a chance for love to return, a lingering sense of self-doubt persists about whether they should take the opportunity. At other times, it is a welcome change and an answer to a prayer. In this list, we present the best movies about single mothers finding love available on Netflix, each entry addressing the topic in a unique manner.

7. Been So Long (2018)

Based on the musical of the same name, ‘Been So Long’ follows single mother Simone, for whom her daughter is the world. She has been single and loveless for a while, and while she yearns for it, her daughter’s care is her first priority. Upon her friend’s suggestion, she goes out to a bar, where she meets a man named Raymond, who has a shady past. A romance blooms, but their respective pasts seem to be stalking them, keeping them from wholeheartedly giving love a chance. Only when they accept who they have been can they be at peace with who they are and move forward together. Starring Michaela Coel as Simone and Arinzé Kene as Raymond, ‘Been So Long’ is directed by Tinge Krishnan and works just fine as an addition to the list, addressing the “single moms finding love” in a straightforward manner, garnished with the theme of second chances and their significance. The movie can be streamed here.

6. I Believe in Santa (2022)

Lisa (Christina Moore) is a single mother of a young girl named Ella (Violet McGraw). She hates Christmas. This hatred becomes a bone of contention between Lisa and Tom (John Ducey), a lawyer, whom she has started seeing, and who believes in Santa Claus. The otherwise perfect couple has to navigate the only rough patch in their relationship during the most beautiful time of the year. With the power of faith in question, the Alex Ranarivelo directorial is a funny Christmas flick that addresses how love is not about finding the person with whom you don’t have to compromise, but the person you most easily compromise with. ‘I Believe in Santa’ can be streamed here.

5. My Secret Santa (2025)

A struggling single mother desperately looking for a job becomes Santa Claus in Mike Rohl’s ‘My Secret Santa.’ Taylor (Alexandra Breckenridge) poses as a man named Hugh and is hired to be the Santa Claus at Sun Peak ski resort to fund her daughter Zoey’s (Madison MacIsaac) snowboarding classes. At the resort, she meets Matthew, the resort’s general manager, who has also met Taylor and clearly likes her. How Taylor navigates playing both parts while ensuring her secret doesn’t get out, for the sake of Zoey, forms the premise of the movie. ‘My Secret Santa’ is a fun, bingeworthy movie perfect for Christmas, and it can be streamed right here.

4. Mother of the Bride (2024)

Helmed by Mark Waters, ‘Mother of the Bride’ follows single mother Lana (Brooke Shields), who is taken aback when her daughter Emma (Miranda Cosgrove) tells her about her decision to marry her boyfriend, RJ (Sean Teale). As unable as she is to imagine a future where Emma won’t be around her, she knows Emma deserves to spend her life with the one she loves. However, things get complicated for Lana when she comes across Will Jackson (Benjamin Bratt), her ex from college, who turns out to be RJ’s father. The two families meet at a Phuket resort, and Emma finds herself conflicted about whether she should give herself another chance at a love long-lost. Sweet and humorous, ‘Mother of the Bride’ takes a rom-com approach to the topic of the article. It can be streamed here.

3. Your Place or Mine (2023)

Starring fan-favorites Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, ‘Your Place or Mine’ is about best friends Debbie and Peter, who switch houses for a week. Debbie, who lives in Los Angeles with her son, Jack, has to go to New York, where Peter lives, for a better job. Peter arrives in Los Angeles to take care of Jack while Debbie is away. The two people are complete opposites, as is made clear over the course of the week. When old feelings resurface, will either of them address them? Or will they let it slide because it’s too late now? A perfect rom-com starring two of the most beloved stars, ‘Your Place or Mine’ can be enjoyed at your place or your partner’s. It can be streamed here.

2. The Rebound (2009)

In Bart Freundlich’s ‘The Rebound,’ we have Sandy (Catherine Zeta-Jones), a 40-year-old single mother of two, who hires 25-year-old Aram (Justin Bartha) to be the kids’ babysitter. As days pass, the two take a liking to each other and soon start dating. However, a piece of painful news, along with the age gap, leads Sandy to question their relationship and whether it will even work out. Aram, who believes everything will be okay, is left unheard. Is there a way for them to get back, or were they never meant to be together? Only time shall tell. Addressing a relatively common issue in relationships where there is an age gap between partners, ‘The Rebound’ is made watchable by the performances of Jones and Bartha. You can stream the movie here.

1. As Good as It Gets (1997)

While the protagonist of ‘As Good as It Gets’ is a man named Melvin Udall (Jack Nicholson), who is a rude author, the reason the movie is in the list is due to his unlikely romance with a much younger woman named Carol Connelly (Helen Hunt), the single mother of a boy. Melvin is clearly attracted to Carol, and vice versa, but Melvin’s attitude and way of expression serve as an obstacle in Carol’s path toward being with him. She doubts if Melvin is the right man to date, and it will take a miracle for her to say yes to him. Can Melvin’s neighbor, Simon (Greg Kinnear), be of any help? Directed by James L. Brooks, ‘As Good as It Gets’ is an Academy Award-winning movie you can stream right here.

