Paul Rudd and Kate Mara Reportedly Cast in Andrew DeYoung’s Friendship

Paul Rudd and Kate Mara, along with Tim Robinson, have reportedly joined Andrew DeYoung’s ‘Friendship.’ The shooting of the feature film will begin in New York early next year. The movie revolves around Craig Waterman, who is happily leading a routine and uneventful life with his family. His “security,” however, gets threatened when a man named Brian becomes his new neighbor.

Emmy Award-nominee DeYoung, who also penned the project, is making his feature debut as a director with the movie. He is best known for helming Peacock’s TV special ‘Would It Kill You to Laugh?’ starring Kate Berlant and John Early. His portfolio includes multiple episodes of Max’s comedy series ‘Our Flag Means Death,’ Hulu’s cringe comedy ‘PEN15,’ and Vanessa Bayer-starrer ‘I Love That for You.’ The filmmaker recently completed the production of the two episodes of Netflix’s historical show ‘The Decameron.’

Robinson will play the protagonist Waterman. The comedian is known for Netflix’s sketch comedy series ‘I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson’ and Comedy Central’s sitcom ‘Detroiters.’ The former ‘Saturday Night Live’ star also lent his voice to Hercules in ‘Krapopolis,’ Uncle Pete/Robot Pete in ‘Teenage Euthanasia,’ Swooper in ‘Digman!’ and Mercer in ‘The Simpsons.’

Rudd is set to portray Waterman’s neighbor Brian. The actor is currently engaged in the production of ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ after completing the shooting of ‘Death of a Unicorn,’ also starring Jenna Ortega. His recent credits include Ben Glenroy in ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ Mondo Gecko in ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,’ Scott Lang/Ant-Man in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,’ and Ike in ‘The Shrink Next Door.’

Mara’s character, on the other hand, is under wraps. The actress has joined the movie after filming Laurence Fishburne-starrer ‘The Astronaut’ and Andre Gaines’ thriller movie ‘The Dutchman.’ She played Ashley Poet in FX on Hulu’s drama series ‘Class of ’09,’ Lana Stanfield in Netflix’s ‘Black Mirror,’ and Lana in ‘Call Jane.’

The movie is produced by Raphael Margules, Tracy Rosenblum, and J.D. Lifshitz, collaborating after Zach Cregger’s horror thriller ‘Barbarian.’ Fifth Season, the banner behind HBO’s ‘Scenes from a Marriage,’ Apple TV+’s ‘See,’ and Michael Bay’s ‘Ambulance,’ teamed up with BoulderLight Pictures for the production of the project. In addition to ‘Friendship,’ New York will host the filming of Lucy Liu’s ‘Rosemead,’ Netflix’s ‘The Night Agent’ season 2, and Prime Video’s ‘42.6 Years’ in the near future.

