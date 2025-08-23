3 Best Gal Gadot Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Born in Israel, Gal Gadot entered the public eye by winning Miss Israel in 2004. Later, while serving in the Israel Defense Forces as a combat trainer, she started modelling and gradually made her way onto the small screen. Gal’s film debut came in 2009, appearing as Gisele Yashar in ‘Fast & Furious,’ a role she has reprised multiple times in the franchise. However, she shot into global stardom in 2016, stepping into the role of Wonder Woman for the DC Extended Universe. Since then, Gal has starred in films such as ‘Red Notice,’ ‘Death on the Nile,’ and ‘Snow White,’ as well as co-founded a production company and nurtured her entrepreneurial side by investing in startups. If you are seeking to dive into her works on Netflix, the following list is perfect for you.

3. Fast Five (2011)

Directed by Justin Lin, ‘Fast Five’ is a direct sequel to the 2009 film ‘Fast & Furious’ and is the fifth installment in the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise. The narrative follows former cop-turned-criminal Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker) and Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster) breaking her brother Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) out of prison. Evading capture, they travel across borders to reach Rio de Janeiro and get tasked with a final job that will help them secure their freedom forever. With his crew of elite racers, Dominic plans a massive heist on a powerful Brazilian drug lord. However, the team has to be wary of the federal agent (Dwayne Johnson) hot on their trail. Gal Gadot stars in the movie as Gisele Yashar, a former Mossad agent who joins Dominic’s team. Watch the action thriller here.

2. Red Notice (2021)

Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, ‘Red Notice’ revolves around Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds), an internationally wanted art thief who seeks to steal three bejewelled eggs of historical significance. Despite law enforcement agencies led by FBI profiler John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) giving him the chase, Nolan manages to get his hands on one of the eggs in Rome and escape. His luck is short-lived as he gets captured in Bali, and the egg gets stolen by his professional rival, Sarah Black (Gal Gadot), AKA The Bishop. Framing John in the process, the Bishop manages to send him to prison alongside Nolan. Desperate to set the record straight, John teams up with Nolan to escape and hunt down the Bishop and the eggs. You can stream the action comedy movie on Netflix.

1. Heart of Stone (2023)

The Tom Harper directorial, ‘Heart of Stone,’ stars Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone, a skillful intelligence operative working alongside MI6 field agents. She gets tasked to locate the “heart” of an AI-enabled computer that has the capability to unlock any software, and therefore the potential to disrupt the world if it falls into the wrong hands. During her mission, she comes across Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt), a young computer specialist from India with an aligned interest. You can view the spy action thriller here.

