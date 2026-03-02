Who is Gary? Who Plays Him in Paradise?

The second season of Hulu’s ‘Paradise‘ takes Xavier Collins out of the relative safety of the Colorado bunker and into the post-apocalyptic world that he thought was gone. The search for his wife leads him to an unexpected path, leading him to meet people who become unlikely friends. After an unintended detour where he crosses paths with Shailene Woodley’s Annie, he continues his journey to Atlanta. At the end of Episode 4, he finds something, or rather someone, who can tell him what happened to Teri. This mysterious man seems to have a strange connection to Xavier’s wife, but as we have learned so far, looks can be highly deceiving. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Cameron Britton Plays the Mysterious Gary in Paradise

Cameron Britton plays the role of Gary in the second season of ‘Paradise.’ The actor is best known for playing the serial killer Ed Kemper in David Fincher’s acclaimed Netflix series, ‘Mindhunter.’ Britton knew he wanted to be an actor when he was eleven. He graduated from Analy High School in Sebastopol, California, and credits his drama teacher for helping him develop his skills and talent. He also feels grateful to his parents for supporting his dream from a young age. After graduating from high school, he went to Los Angeles, where he enrolled in the American Musical and Dramatic Academy, though he dropped out of it about a year and a half later.

While continuing his efforts to make it as an actor, he worked as a teacher at a preschool. He also took up obscure roles in local theatre, which allowed him to experiment with his art and hone his skills. Britton said that initially he’d thought about going into comedy and joining Saturday Night Live. However, things took a different turn. There came a point when work was so scarce that he decided to take a break and went to Tennessee, where he stayed with his mother for a while. Eventually, he decided not to give up and went back to acting. This second attempt turned out to be in his favor, and with the role in ‘Mindhunter’, he bagged an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

Since then, Britton has appeared in a variety of projects, like ‘The Umbrella Academy,’ ‘Barry,’ ‘Shrill,’ and ‘The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window.’ He has also worked in a range of movies like ‘The Girl in the Spider’s Web’ and ‘A Man Called Otto.’ In ‘Paradise,’ he plays the mailman named Gary, who turns out to have a close connection with Teri. While initially, Xavier has no choice but to take him at his word, a clearer picture of Gary’s true motivations and connections to Teri and the bunker are unravelled over the course of the episodes, making him one of the more compelling additions to this season’s already intriguing characters.

