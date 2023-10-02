Get Out: Find Out All the Locations Where the Movie Was Shot

What if someone else was in the driving seat of your body while you had no other option than to remain a passenger with no control over your own actions? Jordan Peele wrote, directed, and explored the same concept in the 2017 psychological thriller ‘Get Out,’ for which he even won the Best Original Screenplay Academy Award. The narrative centers upon Chris, a young African American, and his Caucasian girlfriend named Rose. Having dated each other for several months, the couple decides that they have finally reached the meet-the-parents milestone.

So, Rose invites Chris over to her family’s house for a weekend getaway with her parents — Missy and Dean. Weirded out and surprised at her family’s overly accommodating reception, Chris feels something off about the place and the people. As the weekend progresses, his hunch proves to be true when he goes through a series of disturbing discoveries that turn his world upside down. The thriller movie reportedly takes place in Upstate New York, mainly in Rose’s family house — the Armitage House. If you are interested in knowing where ‘Get Out’ was shot, we have got you covered!

Where Was Get Out Filmed?

‘Get Out’ was filmed primarily in Alabama, specifically in Mobile and Fairhope, while some portions were recorded in Los Angeles, California. Principal photography for the Jordan Peele directorial reportedly commenced around mid-February 2016 and lasted for 23 days, wrapping up in March of the same year. Now, without wasting any time, let’s walk through all the specific locations that Chris finds himself in as he gets familiar with Rose’s family in the horror film!

Mobile, Alabama

Various portions of ‘Get Out’ were lensed in and around the city of Mobile, the county seat of the eponymous county in Alabama. The movie begins with an abduction scene in a darkly lit street in the dead of the night, which was reportedly shot on Ryan Avenue & De Leon Avenue in Mobile. As for the scenes involving Chris’ apartment, such as when he packs for the trip to Rose’s family house, they were recorded in and around a property at 127 Dauphin Street.

The Ashland Place Historic District also served as one of the prominent production locations for ‘Get Out.’ Bounded by Ryan Avenue, Spring Hill Avenue, Levert Avenue, and Old Shell Road, the district consists of 93 buildings, some of which can be noticed in the backdrop of several scenes. The basement scenes of the Armitage House where Chris is kept tied up on a chair in front of a television were taped inside Barton Academy For Advanced World Studies at 504 Government Street in Mobile.

Fairhope, Alabama

The production team also traveled to Fairhope, a city in Alabama’s Baldwin County, and spent three weeks shooting pivotal sequences for ‘Get Out.’ A majority of the scenes, both exteriors as well as interiors, involving the Armitage House were lensed in the premise of the property situated at 6892 Heathcroft Lane, just south of Fairhope.

Los Angeles, California

Additional portions of ‘Get Out’ were also recorded in the city of Los Angeles, the entertainment capital of the world. Los Angeles World Cruise Center at 100 Swinford Street in the LA neighborhood of Wilmington is where Rod talks to Chris over the call while he stands outside the airport smoking. Besides ‘Get Out,’ the City of Angels’ locales have been featured in several movies and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable ones include ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ ‘Saw,’ ‘Gone Girl,’ and ‘Sons of Anarchy.’

