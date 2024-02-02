Gilded Newport Mysteries Murder at the Breakers: Shooting Sites and Cast Details

Helmed by Terry Ingram, ‘Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder at the Breakers‘ transports us to 1985 Rhode Island with Emma Vanderbilt-Cross, a reporter participating in the lavish summer getaway of the New York elites. Covering the events on behalf of the Newport Observer, Emma has a special invite due to her family ties to the affluent Vanderbilts. Being one of them, she has their trust and is the sole reporter allowed on their lavish retreat. Emma lets her hair down and attends garden parties, balls, and yacht races while continuing her work.

However, their vacation takes a dark turn when the long-time Vanderbilt business advisor, Goddard, is murdered. To make matters worse, Emma’s half-brother, Brady Cross, is arrested for the killing. Emma suspects foul play and sets out to prove his innocence. She partners up with handsome detective Jesse Whyte and discovers that her brother had made powerful enemies. The Hallmark Movies & Mystery flick authentically depicts the historic era and explores the expansive Vanderbilt estate. With the film featuring vintage settings and actual historical family names, inquisitive minds may dig into which locales supported the recreation of its antiquated backdrops.

Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder at the Breakers Filming Locations

‘Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder at the Breakers’ was filmed in Victoria and its neighboring city of Colwood in British Columbia. The movie is based on the novel of the same name by Alyssa Maxwell, a part of her ‘The Gilded Newport Mysteries’ book series. Principal photography began in late September of 2023 and was wrapped up in a few weeks by mid-October of the same year. Some of the cast members took to social media to express the joy involved in the making of the mystery film. With set decorations under Alejandro Rojas, and costume design by Kristi Kinghorn, the production team worked wonders in recreating the bygone era portrayed in the film. Allow us to take you through the particular shooting sites utilized for the movie.

Victoria, British Columbia

The late 19th-century setting of Newport was primarily depicted using shooting sites around the coastal city of Victoria. This British Columbian gem, nestled on the southern tip of Vancouver Island, is graced with Victorian-era architecture and presents an enchanting canvas that effortlessly transports us to a bygone era. The city’s antiquated buildings and mansions can be spotted in the backdrop at various points throughout the film. Victoria’s timeless charm is evident in its well-preserved landmarks, including the iconic Fairmont Empress Hotel and the meticulously maintained Victorian-era homes in districts like James Bay and Rockland. The city’s coastal location adds another layer of versatility for period filmmaking and provides a backdrop that seamlessly stands in for landscapes of Rhode Island.

Colwood, British Columbia

The film crew ventured to the quaint town of Colwood, west of Victoria, to set up shop at Hatley Castle, 2005 Sooke Road. The Federal Heritage Building is an extension of the Royal Roads University, which is housed in Victorian architectural marvels of the same era. These historical gems are surrounded by manicured gardens and old forests, providing a visually stunning and historically rich background for the Hallmark film. Colwood’s picturesque landscapes, framed by the Salish Sea and enveloped by lush greenery, create an idyllic backdrop for period filmmaking because of the city’s commitment to preserving its heritage.

Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder at the Breakers Cast

Ali Skovbye leads the film as the fierce reporter, Emma Vanderbilt-Cross. The Vancouver-born actress began her career as a child actor with a supporting role in the film ‘Personal Effects,’ following it up with guest appearances in ‘Supernatural,’ ‘Fringe,’ ‘Smallville,’ and ‘Motive.’ You may recognize her for her performance as Tully Hart in Netflix’s ‘Firefly Lane.’ Alongside her, Danny Griffin steps into the shoes of Detective Jesse Whyte. Danny is a London-born actor who is known for featuring in Netflix’s ‘Fate: The Winx Saga,’ as Sky Silva, and in ‘Get Even’ as Shane. He can also be spotted in ‘The Gentlemen,’ ‘Free Rein,’ ‘So Awkward,’ and ‘Christmas Survival.’

Starring opposite him is Nathan Witte, a seasoned actor whose career took off with roles in ‘Finder of Lost Children,’ ‘Gutterballs,’ and a prominent guest star appearance on the TV show ‘The Assistants.’ He garnered further attention with his appearances ‘Wayward Pines,’ ‘Van Helsing,’ and ‘Ms. Matched.’ Supporting cast members of ‘Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder at the Breakers’ include James Drew Dean as Brady Cross, Gillian Barber as Nanny O’Neal, Katherine Evans, and Aisling Goodman as Grace Winslow.

