Girl From Nowhere The Reset Episode 1 Recap: Sky

Netflix’s Thai series ‘Girl From Nowehere: The Reset’ sees the return of the karmic immortal entity Nanno, the protagonist of the eponymous original show. The deity, known as an urban legend among high schoolers, seems to have gone silent for some time now. Still, Sky, a smart young boy who often finds himself becoming a target for his school’s resident bully, Jom, remains intrigued by the potential of her existence. He’s convinced that her trickster intervention is the only thing that can save him. Therefore, when things continue to worsen, and there’s still no sign of the elusive “transfer student,” Sky considers more extreme options for his liberation. That is, until a new girl finally walks into his classroom, unimpressed by Jom’s tough-guy reputation and eager to extend a helping hand to the struggling student. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Sky Bears the Brunt of Jom’s Cruelty

High school student Sky has been the number one victim on the receiving end of Jom and his crew’s violence and bullying. One day, the bully corners him and his friend and forces the latter to beat up the other student as yet another way to make his life miserable. The shots he takes of the meeker student are torturous, physically violent, and humiliating. Yet, Sky continues to hold out hope. He has heard rumors about a “new girl” infiltrating schools and doling out karmic justice on abusive high school students. Nonetheless, his search for Nanno only leads him to fabled stories or troll accounts. Eventually, his own self-restraint snaps, and he ends up standing up for himself in a dangerous way.

When Jom intimidates him into completing his homework, Sky submits a different assignment, abusing the teacher as a way to get the bully in trouble. As expected, the assignment lands the bully in trouble with the teacher as well as at home. Jom’s father, who routinely mistreats his son, showcases his disappointment through a physical beating. The next day, Jom shows up to school with an injured hand that his father had struck to draw blood and pulp. As soon as class ends, Jom and his friends track Sky down to exact revenge. Initially, the bully gives him a choice between accepting his own beating and beating a stray dog to please the other students. When he refuses to do the latter, the boys take him, tie him up in the basement, and abuse him inhumanely on camera.

Nanno’s Arrival Saves Sky’s Life

After capturing footage of Sky’s abuse and humiliation, Jom threatens to release the video if the other boy steps out of line again or fails to do as he’s asked. He goes on to tell him it would be better for him to commit suicide if he can’t take the heat. After weeks of holding out hope for karmic intervention, Sky’s strength runs out, and he decides to hang himself to end his misery. However, right as he loops the noose around his neck, a girl arrives in the school’s basement. Although she doesn’t outright help him, her presence is enough to reanimate the bullied kid’s hope. Therefore, when she offers him a knife as a chance to cut the rope around the neck as it strangles him, Sky takes it and saves himself.

Afterward, the new girl introduces herself as Nanno, who has returned to settle the score between the abuser and the abused within this school. Initially, she pulls some tricks to humiliate Jom through pranks. The bully has been hiding behind a clown persona to justify his abuse for a long time. However, his biggest fear is becoming the butt of the joke. Off-the-bat, Jom suspects Nanno of being the urban legend spirit. Nonetheless, when he and his friends try to look into her, they can’t find any viable information. Moreover, when they try to go after Sky again, Jom’s injured hand flares up, compelling him to go to the nurse’s office. After redressing the wound, the nurse advises him to take a nap. Surprisingly enough, when the bully wakes from the nap, his right hand has been swapped out for a rubber mallet stitched onto his wrist.

Sky Makes the Surprising Decision to End the Cycle of Violence

After acquiring a mallet for a hand and thus becoming a walking joke, Jom becomes overcome with anger and decides to track Nanno down. He rounds up his crew and eventually finds himself in the basement with the new girl. However, when he tries to attack Nanno, the punches that his mallet hand doles out prove to be only comical. Nanno goads the other boys to take videos of his humiliation, turning the tables on him and transforming him into the victim of high school bullies’ cruelty. Once Jom’s spirit breaks, Sky arrives at the scene. Initially, the karmic entity assumes the latter would take this opportunity to repeat the violence and the brutality that has been rained upon him for the past few weeks.

Nonetheless, Sky surprises her by offering Jom a helpful hand. Unlike the bullies, he doesn’t wish to succumb to his darkest parts and become a contributor to someone else’s humiliation. Thus, he puts an abrupt and unexpected end to the cycle of violence that Nanno has come to expect from humans. Later, the two share a quiet moment together on the school’s rooftop. Although Nanno expresses some interest in Sky, the latter remains timid and only profusely thanks her for restoring his hope. In the end, as he takes a selfie with the spirit, she disappears, off to bring balance to the scales in some other high school.

