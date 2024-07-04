Denis Leary’s Fox Series Going Dutch Starts Filming in Dublin in September

The Irish capital will be transformed into the Netherlands for Denis Leary later this year! The filming of Fox’s comedy series ‘Going Dutch’ is set to begin in Dublin, Ireland, in September. Joel Church-Cooper serves as the showrunner, with Leary and his son, Jack, serving as executive producers.

In the show, Leary will star as an arrogant, loudmouth U.S. Army Colonel who, after an explosive outburst, is sent to a Netherlands hub with minimal military significance. This punishment lands him in command of a base that, while lacking in guns, weapons, and tactical purposes, includes a Michelin-starred commissary, a top-notch bowling alley, and the best fromagerie in the U.S. Army. After serving with distinction in every major conflict over the past three decades, the Colonel now finds himself managing a base filled with misfits. He attempts to restore military discipline with the help of the base’s previous interim leader, who is also his estranged daughter.

Leary, renowned for his sharp comedic timing, is widely recognized for his roles as Diego in the ‘Ice Age‘ franchise, Captain George Stacy in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ movies, and Sean Moody Sr. in the comedy series ‘The Moodys.’ He has also starred as Billy in another Fox workplace comedy, ‘Animal Control.’ Leary’s expertise in comedy writing is evident in his long-running series ‘Rescue Me,’ which he co-created and starred in.

Leary will next appear in the Christmas comedy ‘Oh. What. Fun.’ alongside Michelle Pfeiffer and Chloë Grace Moretz. Additionally, he is set to star in the dark comedy series ‘No Good Deed,’ created by ‘Dead to Me’ fame Liz Feldman. In a statement, Leary humorously shared his take on the show, saying, “I don’t think The Netherlands has ever seen such a collection of loud, selfish, screwed-up Americans. And it’s all Fox’s fault.”

Church-Cooper, recognized for creating the sports comedy ‘Brockmire‘ and writing several episodes of shows like ‘Ground Floor,’ ‘Future Man,’ and ‘Minx,’ brings his own comedic expertise to the show. Leary’s son, Jack, made his writing and producing debut with the series ‘Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll,’ created and led by Leary.

Some of the most notable projects previously filmed in Dublin include ‘Braveheart,’ ‘Transformers: The Last Knight,’ and ‘In the Name of the Father,’ as well as the shows ‘Euphoria,’ ‘Normal People,’ and ‘Penny Dreadful.’

