Going Dutch: Are USAG Stroopsdorf and Baumholder Real Military Bases?

Fox’s ‘Going Dutch’ tells the story of Colonel Patrick Quinn, a decorated military man who finds himself relegated to a dysfunctional army base in the Netherlands, USAG Stroopsdorf, after being caught red-handed ranting about his higher-up. Disgruntled at his punishment, Quinn takes it upon himself to turn the fortunes of the base, only to discover it has been led astray by his estranged daughter, Captain Maggie Quinn. The military sitcom revolves around the eccentricities of the Stroopsdorf garrison, highlighting the whimsical happenings inside the complex and the characters inhabiting it. These amusing antics bring unflattering comparisons with the base Quinn is initially stationed at, USAG Baumholder in Germany, another integral setting.

USAG Stroopsdorf is a Fictional Military Base With No Ties to Reality

The Stroopsdorf military garrison in ‘Going Dutch’ is a fictional army base conceived by the show’s creator and writer, Joel Church-Cooper. It is the primary setting for the comedy series, diving into the goofy and nutty exploits of its various inhabitants and their highly unprofessional nature. From the beginning, Colonel Patrick Quinn is alarmed by the loose and indisciplined attitude plaguing the base and his mammoth task of trying to turn it around somehow. It lends a silliness to the entire setting, which works in favor of the sitcom as it lasers in on a workplace environment that is falling apart while a loudmouthed taskmaster attempts to course correct in his bumbling and stumbling manner.

The concept of a poorly run military base prioritizing food and relaxation over actual martial warfare may seem elevated and far-fetched. However, military garrisons in foreign nations are not far from reality. Numerous powerful nations have army bases installed in different regions around the world. In fact, some of them also provide emotional and mental healing services to army folk, similar to the practices of Garrison Stroopsdorf. Intriguingly, the Netherlands is home to a US-run military base known as the USAG Benelux-Brunssum in Brunssum, Netherlands. Although USAG Stroopsdorf may be situated in the same country, it is ultimately a fictional base built in the fictional town of Stroopsdorf, making the comparisons between the two moot.

The purpose behind building a foreign base can be manifold and strategic in nature. Often, they serve as training grounds for soldiers or a way to establish outposts in far-off regions for future use, particularly in the time of expeditionary wars. They can also be used as staging sites to facilitate logistical and intelligence support. In ‘Going Dutch,’ USAG Stroopsdorf is portrayed as the runt of the litter, the army base that no respectable military personnel wants to be a part of. Although it may be exaggerated for effect, it creates a silly atmosphere that perfectly blends into the rest of the narrative, fostering a lighter tone where the dangers are only as life-threatening as a stray bullet from an overly excited soldier. Thus, despite playing a crucial role in the series, it remains confined to the realms of fiction.

USAG Baumholder is a Made-Up Military Base With Some Links to a Real-Life Establishment

Like USAG Stroopsdorf, USAG Baumholder in ‘Going Dutch’ is another fictional military complex crafted by Joel Church-Cooper. It is a garrison in Germany where Colonel Patrick Quinn was stationed at the beginning. However, after an outburst against General Davidson, the Colonel is swiftly reassigned to the Stroopsdorf base. It is generally accepted within the narrative that Garrison Baumholder is far superior to Quinn’s newest station. It is an effective military outpost that Quinn plans to take over, which is shattered by Davidson’s dismissal of him. In reality, USAG Baumholder was the name of an actual military garrison in Baumholder, Germany, which was deactivated on May 22, 2014. Thus, the establishment depicted in the series may be a fictional take on the place.

After the deactivation of USAG Baumholder, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz took over the military community in the region. The series version of the place is entirely separate despite having some superficial ties to the complex in the actual town of Baumholder, Germany. Filming for ‘Going Dutch’ takes place in Dublin, Ireland, and Los Angeles, California. The production crew utilizes a blend of locales to achieve the reality of the military establishments portrayed in the show, especially in crafting its intricate interiors and the vast, open, grassy outdoors. While it may not play as much of a pivotal role as USAG Stroopsdorf, the Baumholder base still provides the first intro into the series, one which brings the audience into the military-themed environment despite its fictional origins.

