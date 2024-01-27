Detective Drama Good Cop Bad Cop in the Works at The CW

The CW has ordered the series ‘Good Cop Bad Cop’ from CBS Studios. The filming of the project will start in Queensland, Australia, in March. The plot of the show, along with the cast and crew, is currently under wraps but it will be a dark comedy detective drama set in the Pacific Northwest.

The series joins the network’s recent scripted orders: ‘Wild Cards’ and ‘Sight Unseen.’ ‘Wild Cards’ premiered earlier this month. The police procedural series, starring ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ fame Giacomo Gianniotti and ‘Riverdale’ fame Vanessa Morgan, follows the transient con woman Max Mitchell, who helps a demoted water cop named Cole Ellis solve crimes. The show is a joint production of The CW and CBC Television.

‘Sight Unseen,’ ordered along with CTV, follows a clinically blind former homicide detective, who teams up with the police department to solve crimes with the help of a visual assistance app and visual guide. The crime drama stars Dolly Lewis in the lead along with Agam Darshi and Daniel Gillies. The show premiered on CTV on January 21, 2024, with The CW premiere slated for midseason this year.

As far as other scripted shows are concerned, the fourth season of the superhero series ‘Superman & Lois’ is in production in Vancouver, British Columbia. The ten-episode installment will also mark the end of the show’s run. ‘All American’ season 6, the third installment of its spin-off ‘All American: Homecoming,’ and ‘Walker’ season 4 are also part of the network’s 2024 slate.

Joining the unscripted slate is ‘Crime Nation,’ a true crime anthology series that will premiere on February 20. The ten-episode show revolves around real-life mysteries, cold cases, and investigations. The episodes will center on the Delphi murders, the Gabby Petito murder, the Gilgo Beach murders, the Lori Vallow Daybell case, etc.

Queensland, the principal location of the series, previously hosted the shooting of Netflix’s coming-of-age series ‘Boy Swallows Universe,’ the upcoming monster movie ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,’ and the biographical drama ‘Elvis.’

Read More: Jonah Hill’s Outcome Starring Keanu Reeves Begins Filming in LA in March