Good Omens Season 2: What Happened to Sister Mary?

Prime Video’s ‘Good Omens’ is set in a world where angels and demons exist and roam the Earth trying to bring about the thing they have wanted for the past six thousand years: Armageddon. The protagonists of the show are Aziraphale and Crowley. They are completely different from each other. One is an angel from Heaven; the other is a demon from Hell. Despite their differences, they develop a friendship which proves to be much more dependable than anything they had with their colleagues in Heaven and Hell.

The second season brings them back in the middle of a storm as something dark brews in Heaven following the sudden disappearance of Archangel Gabriel. Aziraphale and Crowley try to handle this mess, but several other people get involved in it, including a few humans, one of which is the coffee shop owner Nina. One of the interesting things about Nina is that she is played by the same actor who plays Sister Mary in Season 1. If you are wondering what happened to Sister Mary and whether she and Nina are the same, here’s what you should know. SPOILERS AHEAD

What Happened to Sister Mary?

In Season 1 of ‘Good Omens,’ Sister Mary was a member of the Satanic nuns of the Chattering Order of St. Beryl. They were entrusted with the task of switching the baby of an American ambassador with the Anti-Christ, without anyone being the wiser. This was an important part of the plan that would result in the Armageddon. The sisters in charge of this had planned everything meticulously, but Sister Mary was not entrusted with anything important. Funnily, she got the Anti-Christ baby and then switched him with the wrong child, proving why no one trusted her in the first place.

Years later, when Aziraphale and Crowley come to the hospital to find out where the real Anti-Christ went, they find Sister Mary, but she is not a nun anymore. She has turned it into a paintball place. She reveals that the nuns were killed and the hospital was destroyed once the exchange had taken place. She also reveals the real location of the Anti-Christ, even though she still doesn’t know she misplaced him all those years ago.

Sister Mary doesn’t appear after this, which means she is left alone and gets to live her life in peace, never knowing how close the world came to Armageddon. Her arc is complete and there is no reason for her to return to the series because she wasn’t that important a character following the initial stage of Hell’s plan. However, when Neil Gaiman started working on the second season of the show, he wanted actress Nina Sosanya to be a part of the show again.

He knew he couldn’t bring back Sister Mary without messing up the plot and he wanted to give a significant role to the actress that was tailored specifically for her. So, he decided to create a completely new character, inviting her to come back to the ‘Good Omens’ world. The show doesn’t acknowledge the fact that Sister Mary and Nina look the same, but it doesn’t really matter in the bigger scheme of things.

Gaiman did the same thing for actress Maggie Service, who played the role of Sister Theresa Garrulous in Season 1. She plays Maggie in Season 2. Talking about her conversation with Gaiman and how it felt coming back to the ‘Good Omens’ universe, the actress said it was “extraordinary and absolutely wonderful.” Gaiman had emailed her and Sosanya around the same time, telling them about the upcoming seasons and what he had in mind for their characters.

