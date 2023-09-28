Good Omens Season 3 Confirmed, to be Filmed in Scotland

The third season of Prime Video’s ‘Good Omens’ is confirmed and will be shot in Scotland. The confirmation comes almost two months after the six-episode second season was released on July 28, 2023. The first two seasons had a four-year gap between them, with the second season getting renewed in 2021, almost two years before it was released. The quick renewal of the next season is great news and means that we might see the third season sooner than expected.

Based on the 1990 book of the same name by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, ‘Good Omens’ stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen as Crowley and Aziraphale. The angel-demon duo’s return in the second season resulted in an outpouring of love from the fans and rave reviews from critics. While the first season is based on the book, the second season takes the story in a new direction. However, Gaiman has confirmed it was a set-up for the third season, whose story is already “planned and plotted.”

It's planned and plotted and if there wasn't a Writers Strike on I'd be writing it right now. Ways to help make Good Omens Season 3 happen are A) watch Season 2, B) get people who know nothing of Good Omens to start watching S1, and C) encourage the studios to negotiate with WGA. https://t.co/5UY4VIXq6b — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) July 29, 2023

Gaiman previously revealed that he had an idea in mind about the plot of the third season. Years ago, he and Pratchett had talked about a potential sequel to their book, though they never got to writing it. Gaiman intends to bring that idea directly to the screen with the third season. He hasn’t revealed any specific details about what direction the plot might take, but the ending of Season 2 hints that it might have something to do with the Second Coming as well as the distance between Crowley and Aziraphale, now that the latter has gone back to Heaven. With the WGA reaching a tentative agreement and the writer’s strike coming to an end, Gaiman has confirmed that he will go back to work immediately and start writing Season 3.

Regarding what the author might have in mind, actor David Tennant said: “Neil Gaiman knows exactly where he wants to take it. If you’re working with people like Gaiman, I wouldn’t try to tamper with that creative void. He’s known these characters longer than me, and what’s interesting is what he does with them. That’s the bit that I’m desperate to know. I do know where Crowley might end up next, but it would be very wrong if I told you.”

While there has been no news on the cast for Season 3, we believe the next season wouldn’t move forward without Tennant and Sheen reprising their roles. The actors have confirmed that they would love to return for another season. The sentiment is shared by the rest of the cast members of Season 2, which includes Maggie Service, Nina Sosanya, Gloria Obianyo, Shelley Conn, and Liz Carr. Other cast members who have appeared in both seasons and are expected to be a part of the third season are Doon Mackichan, Miranda Richardson, and Jon Hamm.

Several actors in the second season appeared in different roles than what they portrayed in Season 1. This means that even if the characters change in Season 3, we might see a lot of cast members again. Talking about different characters for the same actors, Gaiman hinted that the trend might continue in the third season, where he hopes to bring back the actors from Season 1 for whom he “didn’t have room” in Season 2, and they might not necessarily be brought back as themselves. This leaves room for the return of actors like Adria Arjona, Jack Whitehall, Michael McKean, and Sam Taylor Buck (who played the Antichrist in Season 1).

Stay tuned for more updates on the plot, cast, and production of ‘Good Omens’ Season 3.

Read More: Where is Good Omens Filmed?