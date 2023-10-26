Guy Pearce and Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Neponset Circle to be Shot in Cincinnati

Guy Pearce and Jeffrey Dean Morgan will collaborate on ‘Neponset Circle,’ which will commence filming in Cincinnati. The movie revolves around the journey of Jimmy O’Mannon, a detective recently freed from incarceration, seeking to restore his tarnished image. Simultaneously, a serial murderer plagues Boston, with Jimmy’s ex-partner and closest ally, Ray Delaney, leading the investigation. As they edge closer to apprehending the killer, Jimmy’s personal life starts to unravel.

This intense and noir crime thriller draws inspiration from an actual, unsolved murder case in the Boston region. Pauline Chan is set to take the helm as the director, bringing her seasoned expertise from working on films such as ’33 Postcards’ and ‘Traps’ to ensure a polished cinematic execution. Joining the project are John Chase and Todd Robinson, the latter being a Primetime Emmy winner and having contributed as a writer to the renowned TV series ‘Chicago P.D.’ Their involvement further heightens the anticipation for this gripping, real-life-inspired narrative.

Apart from Guy Pearce and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, the remaining cast members have not been disclosed. Fans will likely recognize Jeffrey Dean Morgan for his role as Negan Smith in ‘The Walking Dead,’ along with recurring appearances in TV series like ‘Supernatural‘ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ Guy Pearce, on the other hand, is a highly accomplished actor with an extensive filmography, including notable works such as ‘Memento‘ and ‘L.A. Confidential.’ Landafar Entertainment’s Grant Cramer, Volition Media’s Cindy Bru and Adam Beasley, and Wild Lunch Entertainment’s Joram Moreka will be joining the project as producers.

While the precise filming schedule remains undetermined, it will most likely start filming by next year. However, it’s confirmed that ‘Neponset Circle’ will be shot in Cincinnati. This city has recently provided the backdrop for the crime drama ‘The Bikeriders,’ released in 2023, and the 2021 thriller ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass.’ Cincinnati’s unique and diverse settings offer a rich visual tapestry that enhances storytelling, allowing filmmakers to elevate their projects. The city’s distinctive atmosphere is poised to contribute significantly to this movie as well, offering a captivating and immersive backdrop to complement the film’s narrative.

Fans of Guy Pearce and Jeffrey Dean Morgan will need to exercise patience before getting a sneak peek at teasers and trailers, as well as a glimpse of the film itself. Given the captivating storyline, ‘Neponset Circle’ holds the promise of being a successful and thrilling cinematic experience. Anticipation is bound to mount as audiences eagerly await the opportunity to immerse themselves in this exciting film.

