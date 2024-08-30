Hallmark Orders Sugarplummed; Starts Filming in Metro Vancouver in September

Hallmark will welcome an endearing fairy this holiday season! The Cinemaholic has discovered that the network has ordered the television film ‘Sugarplummed.’ The project will begin filming in September in the Lower Mainland, British Columbia. Ryan Landels is at the helm.

The plot revolves around a woman who makes a Christmas wish and is subsequently visited by Sugarplum, a fictional Christmas fairy. Sugarplum is thrown into a world of culture shock when she realizes that life outside her usual Hollywood-perfect endings is far more complicated than she imagined.

Landels is returning to directing after an eight-year hiatus. His previous credits include ‘Abby Normal,’ which follows Abigail and her cousin Zoe as they uncover that their peculiar neighbor’s house is actually a spaceship. Landels also directed episodes of ‘S2dio City,’ ‘Masterclass,’ and ‘The LXD: The Legion of Extraordinary Dancers,’ a series about ordinary people discovering their extraordinary abilities and becoming entangled in a grand battle between good and evil.

Hallmark’s upcoming slate includes an adaptation of Catherine Beck’s holiday novel ‘Leah’s Perfect Christmas,’ with Peter Benson at the helm. The plot follows Leah, a Jewish woman living in New York City who aspires to celebrate a traditional Christmas. When her boyfriend invites her to his family’s home in Connecticut for the holidays, she sees it as an opportunity to experience the festivities.

Hallmark will also release the family-centric drama ‘Trading Up Christmas’ during the holiday season. The film revolves around a woman who faces the challenge of her sister and niece becoming homeless just before the Christmas season. In a bid to secure a new home for them in time for the holidays, she devises a creative plan to “trade up” from a small item, gradually exchanging it for more valuable possessions.

Hallmark projects previously filmed in Lower Mainland include ‘Notes of Autumn‘ and ‘North to Home.’

