Hallmark Orders The Wish Swap; Starts Filming in Vancouver in November

Hallmark will soon bring an unusual romantic tale to the screen! The Cinemaholic can reveal that the network has ordered the television film ‘The Wish Swap.’ The project’s filming will start in Vancouver, British Columbia, in November. The cast and crew of the TV movie remain under wraps for now.

The plot revolves around two individuals celebrating their respective birthdays in a restaurant. When they blow out their candles at the same moment, their wishes get mysteriously swapped, leading to unexpected misunderstandings that bring them together and spark an unlikely romance.

Hallmark has several intriguing projects in the pipeline, including a “royal romance” titled ‘Private Princess.’ The television film follows a young princess sent to a tough boot camp by her mother, the Queen, to instill responsibility. Along her journey of self-discovery, she unexpectedly falls for the camp’s dashing commander.

The upcoming lineup also encompasses ‘A Diamond Engagement,’ a competitive romance set against the backdrop of the world of jewelry. The narrative centers on a jeweler who, while visiting her grandfather in Belgium, finds inspiration for a new piece she hopes to present at the Diamond District Valentine’s Day Contest. However, she soon faces rivalry from local jewelers, putting her dreams to the test.

Also on Hallmark’s future slate is Jeff Beesley’s ‘Following Yonder Years,’ a drama film that follows Abby Marshall, a successful actress known for her beloved role as Gabriella on the hit series ‘Guiding Grace.’ After years of portraying a wise and selfless character, Abby begins to feel overwhelmed by the pressure of meeting fans’ high expectations. When a media scandal forces her away from the spotlight, she retreats to a quiet Vermont ski town to reflect on her life and career.

Several of Hallmark’s recent productions, such as ‘Falling Together,’ ‘Notes of Autumn,’ and ‘Three Wise Men and a Baby,’ were shot in Vancouver.

