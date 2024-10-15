Jen Lilley to Star in Ross Marks’ Holiday Hearts

Jen Lilley is set to headline another Christmas movie! The Cinemaholic can reveal that the actress will lead Ross Marks’ next feature ‘Holiday Hearts.’ Principal photography for the project will start on January 22, 2025, in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Bill True wrote the film based on Dana Volney’s 2020 novel ‘A Heart for the Holidays.’ The rest of the cast has yet to be announced.

The plot revolves around Dr. Silver Morgenstern (Lilley), a compassionate heart surgeon forced to return to her Wyoming hometown for Christmas after an accident. She takes over an overseeing role at the Prairie Wind Medical Center, a local hospital. She is awakened from her somber mood by Fisher Tibbs, a man who has committed his life to helping underprivileged children in need through his non-profit. However, he has a terminal heart condition and has decided to withdraw his name from the heart donation list.

The narrative explores how Fisher seems to have lost a spark that once filled him with life after his young daughter’s death. Even though he is striving to do his best through his organization, the grant that has funded his efforts is beginning to run out. As Silver and Fisher grow closer, their undeniable connection shifts their perspectives on life. The doctor, once laser-focused on her career and consumed by the pressures of returning to her surgical duties, finds herself intrigued by the philanthropist’s selflessness and deep passion for helping the underprivileged.

Fisher’s decision to withdraw from the heart donation list baffles Silver as the narrative progresses. How could someone so dedicated to others give up on himself? Driven by her medical instincts and her own growing affection, she becomes determined to convince him that life is worth fighting for.

Lilley is a seasoned actress and singer with a long career in television and film. She is known for playing Theresa Donovan in the soap opera ‘Days of Our Lives,’ Maxie Jones in ABC’s ‘General Hospital,’ and Emma Harris in ‘Paris Christmas Waltz.’ Her other film credits include ‘Youthful Daze,’ ‘B&B Merry,’ ‘Where Your Heart Belongs,’ and ‘Royally Wrapped for Christmas.’ The actress will also appear in upcoming projects like ‘A Little Women’s Christmas’ and ‘Operation Mistletoe.’

Lilley’s involvement in ‘Holiday Hearts’ goes beyond a performative role as it narrates a story of love and charity, which is close to her heart. The actress is well known for her generous charitable initiatives and donations. She donates all of her music earnings to a charity for teen girls in foster care, acts as the ambassador for several more, and has co-founded the charity Christmas is Not Canceled, which brings people together to support families facing crisis.

Marks is known for helming films like ‘Homage,’ ‘The Twilight of the Golds,’ ‘The Heart Outright,’ and ‘Walking with Herb,’ starring Edward James Olmos and George Lopez. His upcoming projects also include ‘Santa’s Cousin,’ a Christmas romance starring Eric Roberts and Eliza Roberts.

Located at the edge of the Chihuahuan Desert, Las Cruces will seemingly stand in for Wyoming’s expansive and mountainous landscapes in ‘Holiday Hearts.’ The city is a hidden gem for filmmakers and has been featured in movies such as ‘Lolita,’ ‘The Burning Plain,’ and ‘Mad Love.’

