Hallmark Orders Private Princess; Begins Filming in British Columbia This Month

Hallmark will bring a new girl-meets-boy saga to our screens, this time with a royal twist! The Cinemaholic has learned that the network has ordered the television film ‘Private Princess.’ The project is set to start filming in the Lower Mainland, British Columbia, on September 20. The plot follows a young princess sent to a strict boot camp by her mother, the Queen, to learn how to be responsible. While working on improving herself, she unexpectedly falls for the camp’s dashing commander.

Hallmark is no stranger to weaving military elements into its romantic narratives, and ‘Private Princess’ is the latest in that tradition. The network has explored similar storylines in films like ‘USS Christmas,’ in which a journalist embarks on a holiday cruise and crosses paths with a dashing naval officer while uncovering a mystery aboard the ship.

Another example is ‘Christmas Homecoming,’ which follows a widow grieving the loss of her soldier husband. She finds unexpected love while caring for a wounded veteran returning from Afghanistan. Additionally, ‘For Love & Honor’ features a by-the-book army veteran who clashes with a free-spirited dean at a military academy, only for romance to blossom as they work together to save the institution.

More from Hallmark on a similar tangent to ‘Private Princess’ is ‘Royal Matchmaker,’ directed by Michael Rohl. The plot follows the king of the fictional country Voldavia, who hires Kate, a New York-based matchmaker, to find an ideal bride for his son, the crown prince. As Kate immerses herself in the royal world and works to fulfill her professional duties, she develops unexpected feelings for the prince.

Hallmark has filmed several similar projects, including ‘Wedding Season‘ and ‘The Cases of Mystery Lane,’ in the Lower Mainland, a popular location for the network’s romantic and mystery-driven narratives.

