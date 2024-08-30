Hallmark Orders Leah’s Perfect Christmas Adaptation

Hallmark will bring a beloved Catherine Beck book to the screen! The Cinemaholic has learned that the network has ordered the movie adaptation of the 2021 novel ‘Leah’s Perfect Christmas.’ Peter Benson will direct the project. The television film’s shooting will start on September 9 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The narrative centers on Leah, a Jewish girl in New York City who yearns for the traditional Christmas experience. When her boyfriend invites her to spend the holiday with his family in Connecticut, she sees it as the perfect opportunity to embrace the festivities. However, she has a secret: she hasn’t told her boyfriend, Graham, about her religious background. Leah’s excitement clashes with her partner’s apprehension as they prepare for the weekend.

The narrative progresses with Graham fearing that his family members’ behavior might alienate Leah since he knows they can be overbearing and judgmental. The Westwood family, known for their stiff formality and competitiveness, may prove to be the ultimate test of their relationship. Will the family’s dysfunctional dynamics shatter Leah’s dreams of a magical Christmas, or can they find a way to celebrate together despite their differences?

Benson, a frequent collaborator of Hallmark, has appeared in and directed several films that explore themes of personal growth and family dynamics that are also in Leah and Graham’s story. He recently helmed ‘Blind Date Book Club,’ which follows a Nantucket bookstore owner renowned for her talent in pairing others, who unexpectedly finds herself drawn to a bestselling author visiting her shop. Last year, he starred in ‘Guiding Emily,’ a drama film that centers on Emily as she adjusts to life after losing her sight with the help of Garth, a guide dog in training.

Vancouver is the filming location of several upcoming Hallmark productions, including ‘Howliday Season‘ and ‘Confessions of a Christmas Letter.’ The network’s recent release, ‘Junebug,’ was also shot in the city.

Read More: Hallmark Orders The Chicken Sisters Adaptation