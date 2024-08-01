Hallmark’s Junebug: All Filming Locations and Cast Details

With David Weaver occupying the director’s chair, Hallmark’s ‘Junebug’ is a fantasy romance movie that acquaints us with 40-year-old Juniper, a book editor whose life turns upside down when she magically begins to see an eight-year-old version of herself named Junebug. Reconnecting with her younger self reminds her of her aspirations to become a writer and weave stories of her own, questioning the life choices that she has made along the way. Not living up to Junebug’s expectations, Juniper is determined to follow her dreams. While she begins to write again, she collaborates with a charming artist named Alex and finds more magic along the way. As Juniper and Alex roam different streets together and spend time on the beach, viewers are bound to have some questions regarding the film’s actual shooting sites.

Where Was Junebug Filmed?

Shooting for ‘Junebug’ took place across British Columbia, primarily in Greater Vancouver. Some parts of the movie were also shot in the city of Abbotsford. As per reports, principal photography for the Hallmark production commenced on May 21, 2024, and wrapped up in about 20 days, on June 10 of the same year. One of the key cast members, Autumn Reeser, took to social media right before the film’s release and wrote, “SO proud of every single person who put their stamp on this one; the script is a very magical fresh take on a love story.”

Greater Vancouver, British Columbia

A major chunk of the romantic movie was reportedly lensed in Greater Vancouver, which lies in the southwest corner of mainland British Columbia. The vast and versatile landscape of the city of Vancouver served as the ideal production location for ‘Junebug,’ which features vibrant themes and visuals. It is a high possibility that the skyline of Vancouver features in the establishing shots. Thus, many of you might spot several buildings and attractions in the backdrop, such as the Harbour Centre, Living Shangri-La, the Paradox Hotel Vancouver, Vancouver House, and the One Wall Centre.

The commercial heart and creative hub of West Vancouver, Ambleside Beach, is a waterfront neighborhood that was turned into a film set for the production of the Hallmark film. The scene involving the two lead characters walking together on the beach was reportedly taped on Ambleside Beach, which is situated on Argyle Avenue in West Vancouver. Owing to the scenic sites and other advantages of shooting in Greater Vancouver, many filmmakers have cashed in on its facilities to shoot different kinds of projects. Besides ‘Junebug,’ movies and TV shows like ‘Fifty Shades of Grey,’ ‘The Age of Adaline,’ ‘Midnight Sun,’ ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,’ and ‘When Calls the Heart,’ are also filmed in the metropolitan area.

Abbotsford, British Columbia

For shooting purposes, the filming unit of ‘Junebug’ also traveled to the city of Abbotsford, which is located right next to Greater Vancouver. In particular, the director and the rest of the crew took over a local coffee shop, Aurora Roasters, at 2615 Montrose Avenue Unit A and the areas around it to record several key portions. Reports suggested that various scenes involving the lead characters were shot on the nearby streets.

Junebug Cast

Autumn Reeser essays the role of Juniper, the book editor, in the Hallmark production. The versatile actor has been featured in different kinds of film and TV projects over the course of her successful acting career. Many of you might recognize her from her roles in ‘The Big Bang,’ ‘Kill ’Em All,’ HBO’s ‘Entourage,’ FOX’s ‘The O.C.,’ and ABC’s ‘No Ordinary Family.’ She also stars in other Hallmark movies such as ‘The 27-Hour Day,’ ‘Midnight Masquerade,’ ‘Love on the Menu,’ ‘All Summer Long,’ ‘Love at the Thanksgiving Parade,’ and ‘A Bramble House Christmas.’ Opposite her is the Ohio-born actor, Aaron O’Connell, who dons the garb of Alex, Juniper’s love interest, in ‘Junebug.’

After working with magazines like German Vogue, Vanity Fair, French Vogue, and Lucky Brand Jeans as a model, he decided to focus on his acting career. He received his big break in the industry with the portrayal of Wyatt Cryer in ‘The Haves and The Have Nots,’ after which he went on to feature in movies and TV shows like ‘Prince for Christmas,’ ‘Black Water,’ ‘Candy Coated Christmas,’ ‘Made for Each Other,’ and ‘Heels.’ Meanwhile, the ‘Supergirl‘ fame Mila Jones features in ‘Junebug’ as the titular character.

