Hallmark’s Christmas Getaway: Filming Locations and Cast Details

The 2017 Hallmark Christmas movie ‘Christmas Getaway’ follows Emory, a travel writer whose boyfriend unexpectedly ends their relationship right before the holidays. Heartbroken, Emory is convinced by her friend to go on a solo vacation, hoping that some alone time will help her feel better. Due to the lodge’s inability to accommodate enough guests, she must share a suite with Scott, a widowed single father staying at the same lodge to celebrate Christmas with his daughter and mother. Despite some initial conflicts, circumstances push them to spend time together. Over this period, Emory grows close to Scott’s family and even starts to hang out with them. Directed by Mel Damski, ‘Christmas Getaway’ is set in spectacular surroundings that play a crucial role in capturing the festive vibe and bringing the lead characters together.

Christmas Getaway Filming Locations

Though it takes place in New York, ‘Christmas Getaway’ was primarily filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia. Principal photography lasted for nearly three weeks, leveraging the season of autumn and early winter. It began on October 16, 2017, and wrapped on November 3, later that year. The scouting team successfully located places that could elevate romance through adventure while also doubling New York City’s skyscrapers. Meanwhile, some stock footage and B-rolls, actually recorded in New York, are also featured in the movie.

Vancouver, British Columbia

‘Christmas Getaway’ was shot in the province of British Columbia. Vancouver, in particular, served the production adequately as the team visited various places, combining urban surroundings with cozy neighborhoods adorned with Christmas decorations. The crew also sought streets and highways heavily covered with snow. The production company Front Street Pictures arranged for the movie to be filmed in their local studio space at 1950 Franklin Street.

Scenes of fictional places like the middle school, Emory’s workplace, Journeying Magazine, and the vacation home were taped here. Another setting was a mountainous cabin, for which an actual wooden chalet was scouted outside the metro city. The production team captured the place and its surroundings from multiple angles to cover all possible needs before editing. Additionally, a local ice skating center features in scenes where the lead characters bond.

The cast toured the twin mountain peaks, The Two Sisters, also known as The Lions, at 1331 Alberni Street, among other real locations. The Greater Vancouver Metropolitan area is one of Hallmark’s favorite locations for original made-for-television projects, especially those with holiday and winter settings. William McKnight served as the director of photography, perfectly capturing the snowy terrains of the province’s largest city, which blends urban surroundings and rural areas. Often referred to as Rain City, Vancouver’s Pacific coast adds to the film’s stunning backdrop.

New York City, New York

A smaller portion of ‘Christmas Getaway’ was taped in New York City, New York, by a second unit that recorded adequate footage to make up for establishing shots. Manhattan, in particular, provided iconic locations such as Bryant Park in Midtown Manhattan and the nearby Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree at 45 Rockefeller Plaza. Additionally, ‘Christmas Getaway’ features the Manhattan end of the George Washington Bridge over the Hudson River.’

Christmas Getaway Cast

‘Christmas Getaway’ stars Bridget Regan as Emory and Travis Van Winkle as Scott. This movie marks the second time the lead actors are paired together after the TV series ‘The Last Ship,’ in which they share the screen throughout its four-year run. Regan has an extensive presence on television with roles like Frances Forsythe in ‘Paradise Lost,’ Dottie Underwood in ‘Agent Carter,’ and Monica Stevens in ‘The Rookie.’ In addition to various recurring and episodic parts, she also leads the TV movies ‘Magic Stocking’ and ‘The Leisure Class,’ and appears in ‘John Wick.’ Similarly, her co-star Van Winkle plays Aldon Reese in ‘FUBAR’ and Cary Conrad in ‘You.’ His other movie credits include ‘’Tis the Season to be Merry,’ ‘Project Christmas Wish,’ and the Jake Gyllenhaal remake ‘Road House.’

Among the supporting cast is Raven Stewart as Katy, Scott’s daughter. The actress is best recognized for playing a younger version of Molly Solverson in ‘Fargo,’ along with the holiday movies ‘A Very Country Christmas,’ ‘A Very Country Wedding,’ and ‘Journey Back to Christmas.’ Teryl Rothery, who plays Marilyn, is known for her long-running television roles in ‘Virgin River,’ ‘The Good Doctor,’ ‘Stargate SG-1,’ and ‘Arrow.’ Sarah Smyth appears as Alice, Dan Payne as William, Alvin Sanders as Hal, Krystle Dos Santos as Veronica, Kiefer O’Reilly as Johnny, Keith MacKechnie as Clayton, and Jagua Arneja as Skip. Several background actors include Michelle Choi-Lee as the town official, Nailya Red as a blonde woman, David Mizera as a beaming boyfriend, and Philip Prajoux as a gas station attendant.

