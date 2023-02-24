Where Was Hallmark’s Made for Each Other Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Hallmark’s ‘Made for Each Other’ is a romantic drama film that follows a sculptor named Rachel who wishes to find the ideal man for herself and introduce him to her parents, but she is yet to find someone like that. Thanks to Doris and her centuries-old amulet, Rachel is able to create the man of her dreams and bring him to life.

However, as she starts spending time with her real-life friend David, she falls for him and realizes that what makes love beautiful yet imperfect is the flaws that it comes with. The narrative of the Jeff Beesley directorial keeps the audience invested from the beginning to the end. At the same time, the use of some interesting locations makes one wonder where ‘Made for Each Other’ was shot. If you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Made for Each Other Filming Locations

‘Made for Each Other’ was filmed in its entirety in Manitoba, particularly in the Winnipeg Metropolitan Region. As per reports, the principal photography for the romantic movie commenced in November 2022 and wrapped up in around three weeks, in December of the same year. Situated at the center of the Hudson Bay drainage basin, Manitoba is the fifth most populous province in the country.

Manitoba is known for its diverse landscape, which includes boreal forest, arctic tundra, large freshwater lakes, and prairie grassland, making it a suitable filming site for different kinds of productions. Now, without further ado, let’s traverse through all the specific locations that feature in the Hallmark film!

Winnipeg Metropolitan Region, Manitoba

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Made for Each Other’ were lensed in the Winnipeg Metropolitan Region, a metropolitan area in Manitoba that contains the provincial capital Winnipeg and other surrounding cities, municipalities, and towns. From the looks of it, the filming unit of the romantic film set up camp at various sites across the metropolitan area, mainly in the city of Winnipeg, to shoot different scenes, both interiors as well as exteriors, against suitable backdrops.

Located on the confluence of the Red and Assiniboine rivers, Winnipeg is the capital, the largest city of Manitoba, and the sixth-largest city in the country. Also known as the Gateway to the West, the city has a diversified economy with most of it driven by sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, social assistance, retail, and public administration.

Winnipeg is home to more than 25 National Historic Sites of Canada, including The Forks, which is one of the most visited sites in the city. There are several other landmarks and places of interest popular among tourists. Some of them are the Manitoba Children’s Museum, the Esplanade Riel bridge, the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, the Winnipeg Public Library, the Winnipeg Art Gallery, and the Centennial Concert Hall.

Made for Each Other Cast

Alexandra Turshen essays the role of Rachel, the young sculptor, in the Hallmark movie. After starting off as a theater performer, Turshen studied acting and bagged important roles in a couple of award-winning movies, including ‘Body’ and ‘Boy Meets Girl.’ Apart from that, she also stars in Netflix’s ‘Partner Track,’ Amazon Prime’s ‘Red Oaks,’ and ‘Showtime’s ‘Ray Donovan.’

Starring as Rachel’s friend turned love interest — David — is Matt Cohen. Many of you might find his face familiar as he has been involved in various film projects over the course of his long acting career. Matt features in ‘South of Nowhere,’ ‘Boogeyman 2,’ ‘Chain Letter,’ ‘The Outside,’ ‘Dark House,’ ‘How to Get Away with Murder,’ and ‘General Hospital.’

Several other talented actors and actresses feature in supporting roles, including Aaron O’Connell (Clay), Illeana Douglas (Doris), Teryl Rothery (Judith), Erik Athavale (Dr. Andrew Paff), Gino Anania (Parker), Taylor Jackson (Jessica), Lindsay Nance (Ruth), and Myla Volk (Young Rachel). Moreover, Henriette Ivanans features as Museum Director, Daryl Dorge as Moustache Man, Lam An as a restaurant patron, and William Whyte as one of the background actors.

