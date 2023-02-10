Where Was Hallmark’s A Paris Proposal Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Hallmark’s ‘A Paris Proposal’ revolves around Anna and Sebastian, two advertising agency employees. They are sent to Paris to finalize a deal with an important client, i.e., Durand Diamonds. Their distinctive but complementing styles of pitching ideas impress their client, but the exceeding budget becomes a problem. Now, they must fake being a happily married couple while getting on each other’s nerves and balancing the professional partnership amidst their newfound feelings.

Director Jessica Harmon encapsulates the beauty of Paris and the delicacies of Anna and Sebastian’s relationship in this heartwarming romantic movie. Needless to say, the architecture and aesthetics of the stunning visuals must have captivated the viewers, who must be wondering whether the film was shot on location or elsewhere. If you’re curious about the same thing, here’s everything you need to know.

A Paris Proposal Filming Locations

‘A Paris Proposal’ was partially filmed in France, while some scenes were lensed in Bulgaria. Both countries are a goldmine of picturesque locations that are perfect for a romance flick like ‘A Paris Proposal.’ As per reports, the film was shot around November 2022 for approximately 23 days or so. So, let’s take an in-detailed look at the prominent shooting locations of the movie.

Sofia, Bulgaria

The film was partially shot in several places across Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, which is one of the most cost-efficient countries for filming in Europe, where filmmakers reportedly can get a permit without any hassle. Bulgaria has a diverse landscape of mountains, oceans, and deserts, and therefore it served as a filming site in the movie. The city’s capital is a hub for budding artists, delectable food, and historical monuments. The urban neighborhood of Oborishte served as one of the filming sites of this Hallmark production.

The production team captured a few scenes outside a terminal at Sofia Airport, the main international airport in Bulgaria, which is built 10km east of the central area of the capital at 1 Christopher Columbus Boulevard, 1540 Sofia. The crew reportedly filmed at the Sheraton Sofia Hotel Balkan, a luxurious 5-star hotel that stands proud at 5, pl. “Sveta Nedelya” Square, 1000 Sofia. ‘The Wedding Veil Journey’ and ‘After Ever Happy‘ are two other romantic movies filmed in this breathtaking city.

Paris, France

Paris, France, is comparatively expensive, but the film’s storyline demands that it be captured in this gorgeous conurbation. The City of Lights illuminated the movie with its stunning architecture and the evergreen Eiffel Tower. Some segments of the movie were captured in and around the M Social Hotel Paris Opera, a grandiose hotel with a medieval design but all modern amenities, situated at 12 Bd Haussmann, 75009 Paris.

The filmmakers also lensed a few segments at the Institut de France, a French-learned society with its headquarters at 23 Quai de Conti, 75006 Paris. The institute is near the famous Seine river, which runs through northern France. An entire frame captures the dome of Institut de France, the Seine river, and the Pont Des Arts bridge, which connects it to the Louvre Palace. Louvre is a place of great historical significance for the French, and it was transformed into a museum in 1793. As of now, it is located in mainland Paris at Rue de Rivoli, 75001.

In one scene, the couple was filmed while walking outside the Sacré-Cœur, or The Basilica of Sacré Coeur de Montmartre, which was declared a national historical monument on December 8, 2022. The monument is dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus (a Catholic devotional practice) and is based at 35 Rue du Chevalier de la Barre, 75018 Paris. The capital city has been a preferred location for several romantic movies such as ‘Blue Is The Warmest Color,’ ‘Fifty Shades Freed,’ and ‘Before Sunset.’

A Proposal In Paris Cast

The lead actress in this movie is Alexa PenaVega, who plays Anna. She is known for her portrayal of Carmen Cortez in the ‘Spy Kids movies. Nicholas Bishop portrays Sebastian, and you might recognize him from two series known as ‘Industry’ and ‘Becoming Elizabeth.’ Other cast members are Daniel Lundh (Gabriel), Krissi Bohn (Caroline), and Yavor Gadzhev (Marion’s assistant).

