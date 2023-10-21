Where Was Hallmark’s Where Are You Christmas Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Hallmark’s ‘Where Are You, Christmas?’ is a fantasy film that revolves around Addy, a woman who wishes for a year when there is no Christmas. She meets with an accident and wakes up in a black-and-white world where everybody has forgotten about the existence of the festival. Fearing that the world might lose Christmas forever, Addy goes on a mission to remind everyone of the celebration. She seeks help from Hunter, the town mechanic to restore the festival.

The film, helmed by Dustin Rikert, explores the themes of tradition, togetherness, and the Christmas spirit through an engaging tale. The impact of the film is further elevated by the appealing visuals, making one wonder where was ‘Where Are You, Christmas?’ filmed. Here is everything you should know about the same.

Where Are You, Christmas? Filming Locations

‘Where Are You, Christmas?’ was filmed in Connecticut, specifically in Mystic village. The production team utilized the old-world charm of the village to portray the vibrant themes of the film. The filming reportedly commenced in March 2023 and was wrapped up in the first week of April of the same year. Now let’s take a look at all the spots where the film was shot.

Mystic, Connecticut

‘Where Are You, Christmas?’ was entirely shot in the village of Mystic in Connecticut. The cast and crew filmed various sequences across several spots in the village. The Olde Mistick Village at 27 Coogan Boulevard in Mystic particularly served as a filming location for a number of important scenes.

The Olde Mistick Village is a shopping and dining venue built in the 18th-century style. Inaugurated in 1973, the place has more than 50 shops and eateries with distinctive designs. With its cobblestone pathways and rustic architecture, it transports visitors back in time. The venue is known for selling artisanal crafts, antiques, and locally made goods. The village often hosts seasonal events, creating a festive atmosphere, perfect for the shoot of films like ‘Where Are You, Christmas?’

Mystic, Connecticut, is renowned for its unique blend of maritime heritage, cultural attractions, and scenic beauty. The coastal town is most famous for the Mystic Seaport Museum, which meticulously preserves and showcases America’s maritime history. Mystic is also known for the Mystic Aquarium & Institute for Exploration, which works for marine life rehabilitation. The town’s scenic beauty is another draw, with picturesque coastal views, charming harbors, and serene riverfronts. All this makes the village an ideal destination to shoot visually beautiful projects. Apart from ‘Where Are You, Christmas?’ Mystic has also facilitated the production of several other films including ‘Hope Springs,’ ‘Mystic Pizza,’ and Hallmark’s ‘Mystic Christmas.’

Where Are You, Christmas? Cast

The film stars Lyndsy Fonseca in the role of Addy. The actress is recognized for her role as Colleen Carlton in the CBS soap opera ‘The Young and the Restless.’ She is also known for playing Laura Turner in Disney+’s ‘Turner & Hooch,’ Angie Martinelli in ABC’s ‘Agent Carter,’ Donna in HBO’s ‘Big Love,’ and Dylan Mayfair in ABC’s ‘Desperate Housewives.’ Fonseca’s film credits include the sci-fi film ‘Curvature,’ the comedy-drama ‘Moments of Clarity,’ the superhero film ‘Kick-Ass 2,’ and the romantic comedy ‘The Escort.’

Fonseca is joined by Michael Rady who plays Hunter. The actor has had a long and successful career with Hallmark, starring in TV movies like ‘Christmas at Pemberley Manor,’ ‘Two Turtle Doves,’ ‘You’re Bacon Me Crazy,’ ‘A New Year’s Resolution,’ and ‘Love to the Rescue.’ Outside of Hallmark, Rady appears as Dr. Matt Cooper in the NBC series ‘Chicago Med,’ Coleman in the Lifetime show ‘UnREAL,’ and Chris Jameson in the CBS series ‘Intelligence.’ The actor also stars in a few feature films including ‘The Guardian,’ ‘J. Edgar,’ and ‘The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.’

‘Where Are You, Christmas?’ also stars Jim O’Heir as Nick, Julie Warner as Sharon, Melanie Sutrathada as Sienna, Andrew David Bridges as Connor Dean, Annie Tisdale as Young Addy, Blair Lewin as Gina, Alvin Keith as Mayor Matt, and Joanna Carpenter as Suma. The rest of the cast includes Chris Carfizzi, Kevin Daigneault, Robert Loftus, Stan McDermott, Jennifer Markes, Jane Howes, Courtney Caruso, and Alex Barber.

Read More: Where Was Hallmark’s Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows Filmed? Who is in the Cast?