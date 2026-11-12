‘Heart Eyes 2’ Starts Filming in Thailand in January 2027

‘Heart Eyes 2,’ the sequel to the slasher feature ‘Heart Eyes,’ will enter production in Thailand in January 2027. Josh Ruben, who directed the first one, is back to helm this one as well. The script, penned by Ruben and Darcy Fowler, follows the Heart Eyes Killer, who is back to terrorize Ally and Jay once again as they celebrate, or try to celebrate, Ally’s best friend Monica’s destination wedding in Thailand. Mason Gooding, Olivia Holt, and Gigi Zumbado will reprise their roles as Jay Simmonds, Ally McCabe, and Monica, respectively. The movie will be released on February 4, 2028.

Mason Gooding, known for his performance as Chad Meeks-Martin in the ‘Scream’ movies, is a common face in the horror genre. He played Jonas in Kyle Mooney’s sci-fi horror movie ‘Y2K.’ His recent feature film roles include Derek in the thriller drama ‘The Gates’ and Mason in the Kevin Hart-starrer Netflix comedy ‘72 Hours.’ As far as TV shows are concerned, we have seen him as Andrew Spencer in ‘Love, Victor,’ Luke in ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Okay,’ and Parker Jones in ‘Ballers.’ We will also see him in ‘Crawl 2,’ slated for release on July 16, 2027.

Olivia Holt played Tandy Bowen in Freeform’s ‘Cloak & Dagger’ and Kim Crawford in Disney XD’s ‘Kickin’ It,’ two roles her fans know her primarily for. Lately, she played Merci in the Peacock show ‘Laid,’ Sloane in Adam MacDonald’s R-rated horror flick ‘This Is Not a Test,’ and Sophia in the Netflix crime comedy ‘Jingle Bell Heist.’ She will be back as Kate Wallis in Season 3 of Freeform’s ‘Cruel Summer,’ with a release date yet to be announced. We will also see her alongside Rohan Campbell and Jaimie Alexander in Scout Taylor-Compton’s horror movie ‘Survive: The Game,’ which is currently in production.

Gigi Zumbado, a star of Epix’s ‘Bridge and Tunnel’ and ABC’s ‘The Rookie,’ has a string of other TV shows in her credits, including Netflix’s ‘The Lincoln Lawyer,’ where we saw her as Grace; the CBS sitcom ‘DMV,’ where she played Ceci; and Starz’s ‘Hightown,’ where she portrayed Emma. Some feature films she can be spotted in, besides ‘Heart Eyes,’ are ‘Bride Hard,’ ‘Run Sweetheart Run,’ ‘Idiotka,’ and ‘Pitch Perfect 2.’ In her upcoming slate, she has William Bridges’s thriller movie ‘Tumor’ and Season 5 of ‘The Lincoln Lawyer,’ which will air in 2027.

Josh Ruben, besides the ‘Heart Eyes’ movies, has directed ‘Scare Me,’ ‘Werewolves Within,’ and several episodes of ‘Adam Ruins Everything,’ ‘Death to 2021,’ and ‘Die Hart.’

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