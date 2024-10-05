Will Nick and Charlie Get Married? What Happens to Them in the Heartstopper Comics?

The third season of Netflix’s romantic series ‘Heartstopper’ follows the challenges Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring face as a couple. The latter’s eating disorder and mental health struggles leave the former helpless, severely immersing him in melancholy. Nick carries the responsibility of helping his partner overcome this challenging phase of life alone in the installment’s first half. Although their relationship strengthens considerably as the season ends, its conclusion may feel abrupt, especially since it doesn’t offer any definite hints at what will happen to them and their relationship. Even though Alice Oseman created the show based on her eponymous webcomic/graphic novel series, we cannot rely on the source materials just yet! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Nick and Charlie Are Together in the Heartstopper Graphic Novels

The fate of Nick and Charlie’s relationship currently cannot be found in the ‘Heartstopper’ graphic novels. Like the Netflix show, the source materials are also ongoing. Alice Oseman hasn’t yet completed the sixth and final book of the novel series, which will reveal what happens to the young couple. The third season of the teen drama is an adaptation of the fifth graphic novel, which ends with a severe decision Nick makes regarding his future, which is not part of the show’s latest installment. In the book, after visiting the prominent universities in England, the young boy likes the University of Leeds, which is far away from Charlie and their little town of Truham.

As the third installment depicts, Nick initially decides to attend a university not far from Truham so that he can remain with Charlie physically all the time. He fears that he won’t be able to survive without his partner, especially in a faraway place with new people surrounding him. However, his conviction changes when he prioritizes joining the University of Leeds over the University of Kent, which is closer to their homes. In the upcoming sixth volume of the graphic novel, the couple will deal with the consequences of Nick’s potential decision concerning his choice of university.

“Especially if Nick goes off to a university that’s quite far away and they [Nick and Charlie] can’t see each other every day, it’s going to be a really big change in their relationship,” Oseman told PinkNews, previewing the sixth volume. “So, that’s one of the big questions that will be going on in volume six,” the author added. Understandably, the fate of Nick and Charlie’s togetherness will depend on how well they manage their potential long-distance relationship. This possible separation will affect them when they are highly vulnerable. Charlie hasn’t completely tackled his eating disorder, while Nick is still struggling to picture his life without his partner’s physical presence.

The Sixth Volume of Heartstopper May Hint at Nick and Charlie’s Marriage

As mentioned above, the sixth ‘Heartstopper’ graphic novel carries the promise of Nick and Charlie’s fate. However, it is still expected to follow their lives immediately after they leave school. The chances of the narrative accommodating an immense flashforward to reveal their married life are less. Having said that, it doesn’t mean they won’t get married. Alice Oseman may tease that the two boys will end up together for good, which is one way of hinting that they will unite in matrimony. The author already has reportedly implied that her protagonists are “end game” who will live together forever.

Nick and Charlie may overcome their potential physical separation for their higher education and reunite in due time, especially because Oseman has already offered glimpses of their future life through two minicomics. These minicomics take place when Charlie and Nick are 25 and 26, respectively, nearly a decade after they joined their respective universities. In one of them, titled ‘Adoption,’ they even adopt a dog together. This can be seen as a big step in their relationship that clarifies that they are ready to form a family. If that’s the case, their marriage is definitely on the cards.

Obviously, Oseman has the freedom to deviate from the existing materials and conceive a new fate for Nick and Charlie’s relationship. However, the chances of her choosing a tragic, heartbreaking ending are little to none. Over the years, the two boys have become queer icons across the world who can boast a humongous fan following. The ardent admirers of Oseman’s works haven’t been subtle about their wish to see the protagonists getting married. Therefore, considering how inspiring Nick and Charlie have been for queer people worldwide, their separation is inconceivable at this point.

