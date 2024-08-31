Eric Roberts and Michael Buscemi to Star in Daniel Carberry’s ‘Heavenly Wickedness’

Eric Roberts and Michael Buscemi will draw on their seasoned acting prowess in Daniel Carberry’s upcoming feature directorial debut! The Cinemaholic can confirm that Roberts and Buscemi are starring in the mystery thriller, ‘Heavenly Wickedness.’ With Daniel Carberry heading the project as writer-director, principal photography is slated to begin in Ashtabula, Ohio, in September 2024. Other cast members include Joey Bicicchi, Mason Versaw, Christine Kellogg-Darrin, Nathaniel Kweko, James Kirkland, Lionel Sam, and Ingur Tudor. Producers Samuel Adgate and Christopher North are backing the production.

The story will revolve around David (Bicicchi), who heads down a rabbit hole of mystery and madness when he unearths a shocking connection between his best friend’s fatal car accident and a UFO encounter. An intelligent yet troubled man, David carries out his own investigation into his best friend’s mysterious death around a small, dilapidated Ohio town. His search soon becomes centered around aliens and UFOs, making him believe that his obscure past is somehow linked with them. He is joined on his impossible mission by his steadfast brother, Jason (Versaw). He finds unexpected assistance from a biology student called Samantha after they are introduced in an NA meeting. David’s search soon becomes haunting and hallucinatory, paranoia gripping his mind as their discoveries threaten to shatter his understanding of reality.

Eric Roberts is an acclaimed performer and one of the most prolific actors in the industry, with over 700 film credits under his belt. He burst onto the silver screen with his debut leading role as Dave in ‘King of the Gypsies,’ which landed him a Golden Globe nomination. He continued to garner popularity with features like ‘Runaway Train,’ Bob Fosse’s ‘Star 80,’ and ‘Raggedy Man.’ You may have also seen him in the star-studded ‘Inherent Vice’ as Michael Z. Wolfmann, ‘The Expendables’ as James Munroe, and ‘The Dark Knight’ as Maroni.

Michael Buscemi—the younger brother of acclaimed character actor Steve Buscemi—is known for his work in ‘BlacKkKlansman’ as Jimmy Creek, ‘Smothered by Mothers’ as Kurt, and ‘Blended’ as Baseball Dad. His recent performances include essaying Immanuel Jacobs in ‘If That Mockingbird Don’t Sing,’ Ronnie in ‘Carole & Grey,’ and Orderly in Netflix’s ‘You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.’

Daniel Carberry will be making his feature film directorial debut with ‘Heavenly Wickedness.’ Carberry is known for directing music videos and has worked with prominent artists such as Dua Lipa, Jimmy Eat World, Usher, Deadmau5, Jon Bellion, Thrice, and Thirty Seconds to Mars. He received an MTV VMA nomination in cinematography when he toured with Thirty Seconds to Mars in 2011, also editing their music video, ‘Hurricane.’

Ashtabula, Ohio, with its small-town atmosphere and weathered charm, will serve as an evocative backdrop for the enigmatic narrative of ‘Heavenly Wickedness.’ Known for its historic architecture, winding roads, and proximity to Lake Erie, Ashtabula offers a variety of picturesque landscapes that can sharply contrast the growing paranoia and darkness encasing David. Ashtabula County has served as the canvas for movies such as ‘Always Remember I Love You,’ Netflix’s ‘White Noise,’ and ‘Dark Secret of Harvest Home.’

Read More: Average Joe Season 2 Starts Filming in Atlanta and South Africa in January