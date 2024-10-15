High Potential: Is Surviving 101: Anywhere, Anytime a Real Book?

In the fourth episode of ABC’s crime drama series ‘High Potential,’ Morgan Gillory sets out to solve the kidnapping of Ellie and Paige Ashford. She joins Adam Karadec and starts their investigation at the house of their father, who has retreated into the wilderness to avoid the environmental issues affecting Los Angeles. While looking for clues within the property, the LAPD consultant comes across ‘Surviving 101: Anywhere, Anytime,’ a book he had gifted his two daughters to survive any unfavorable predicament. The work helps Morgan not only to understand that the father loved his two daughters dearly but also to track them down!

Surviving 101: Anywhere, Anytime Exists Only in High Potential

‘Surviving 101: Anywhere, Anytime’ does not have an exact real-life counterpart. The book is a prop made by the production department of ‘High Potential’ specifically for the crime drama’s fourth episode. The work plays a significant role in establishing Ellie and Paige’s relationship with their father. Through the book and the little note he wrote inside the same, Morgan realizes that the suspect she has been looking for is really a committed father who cannot hurt his children. This inference further aids her in finding his dead body and clearing any suspicion about him. The chain of realizations and findings kickstarted by the book’s discovery also helps her find out that Sarah Keller’s report about the father is false.

The significance of ‘Surviving 101: Anywhere, Anytime’ becomes more evident at the end of the show’s fourth episode. Ellie and Paige escape from their kidnapper and hide themselves in the San Gabriel Mountains. The lessons they have grasped from the book help them survive deep within the forest. They learned about relying on walnuts, forming an arrow shape to mark their trail, and hiding somewhere safe and unnoticeable from the work. Morgan tries to find them in the vast mountainous region by reading the book and putting herself in the little girls’ shoes. The effort pays off as she finds the two kids and returns them to their mother, Mia.

While ‘Surviving 101: Anywhere, Anytime’ is fictional, several books are available to learn about survival amid dire circumstances. Rory Anderson’s ‘Survival 101 Beginner’s Guide 2021: The Complete Guide to Urban and Wilderness Survival’ is one of them. The real and fictional books also have unignorably similar names. Anderson has written several works that will appeal to viewers of the fourth episode, including ‘Survival 101 Raised Bed Gardening: The Essential Guide to Growing Your Own Food in 2021.’ This book reminds us of the vegetable garden of Ellie and Paige’s father, a significant setting in the episode.

Read More: High Potential: Is the ABC Show Inspired By a True Story?