Kevin Costner and Jake Gyllenhaal’s ‘Honeymoon with Harry’ Begins Filming in Australia in January 2026

Kevin Costner and Jake Gyllenhaal will soon head to the lucky country for their next feature! The filming of the comedy drama ‘Honeymoon with Harry’ will take place in Australia in January 2026. Glenn Ficarra and John Requa will helm the film, which is based on a story by Dan Fogelman.

The plot follows Todd Cartwright (Gyllenhaal), a self-centered, drunk womanizer who changed his ways after meeting a young woman and falling in love. Harry Everett (Costner), the woman’s father, recognizes himself in the young man and tries to break them up. The couple gets engaged anyway. However, the woman dies tragically just before their wedding, and Todd goes on their honeymoon alone to drown his sorrows and perhaps drink himself to death. There, he meets his almost father-in-law, Harry, who has come to spread his daughter’s ashes on her favorite beach.

Kevin Costner was last seen as Hayes Ellison in the Western drama ‘Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1,’ the first part of his four-part ‘Horizon’ film series that deals with the expansion of the American West. The second part was screened at the 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival in February 2025 and awaits theatrical release. The third and fourth parts are in development. Before that, we saw him as George Blackledge in ‘Let Him Go’ and Frank Hamer in ‘The Highwaymen.’ He also voiced the dog, Enzo, in the movie ‘The Art of Racing in the Rain.’ As far as TV shows are concerned, he hosted the History Channel docuseries ‘Kevin Costner’s The West,’ which explores the American frontier and was released in 2025.

Jake Gyllenhaal’s latest credits include Dalton in Prime Video’s ‘Road House,’ a remake of the 1989 classic, Master Sergeant John Kinley in Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Covenant,’ and Rusty Sabich in the Apple TV+ thriller series ‘Presumed Innocent.’ His upcoming projects include the horror drama ‘The Bride,’ directed by his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal, based on the Frankenstein story; and Guy Ritchie’s ‘In the Grey.’

Movies like ‘Anyone But You,’ ‘The Fall Guy,’ and ‘Ricky Stanicky’ were shot in Australia. The upcoming Netflix World War II drama ‘The Mosquito Bowl’ will also be shot there.

