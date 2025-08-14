Monica Barbaro’s ‘One Night Only’ Starts Filming in New York in October

Monica Barbaro and Callum Turner will soon head to the Empire State for their next feature! The filming of the romantic comedy drama ‘One Night Only’ will take place in New York starting early October this year. Will Gluck will direct based on a screenplay he adapted from Travis Braun’s Black List script. The movie is slated to be released on August 7, 2026.

The story is set in a society where pre-marital sex is made legal for one annual 12-hour window. Owen, a dejected pizza chef, gets dumped by his girlfriend, who wants to be with someone else. Allie, a frantic personal assistant, is heartbroken after his date doesn’t show up. The paths of these two people cross in a messy way, and though the initial sparks fizzle away, fate brings them back after a night of mishaps, including robberies and arrests. As the 12-hour window closes, Owen and Allie realize they have one last chance at making the most of the year’s only opportunity for intimacy, challenging societal norms.

Monica Barbaro was recently seen in two big feature films, namely ‘The Complete Unknown,’ where she played real-life singer Joan Baez; and ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ where we saw her as pilot Natasha ‘Phoenix’ Trace. Her other recent films include the rom-com ‘At Midnight,’ the biographical drama ‘I’m Charlie Walker,’ and the coming-of-age movie ‘The Cathedral.’ She gained a lot of prominence for her role as Emma Brunner in the Netflix action series ‘FUBAR,’ co-starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Lisa Apple in the ABC sitcom ‘Splitting Up Together.’ We will next see her alongside Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo in the crime thriller ‘Crime 101.’

Callum Turner can be recognized as Theseus Scamander from the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ movies and Maj. John ‘Bucky’ Egan from the drama series ‘Masters of the Air.’ He has many other notable TV roles to his credit, including Shaun Emery in ‘The Capture,’ Anatole Kuragin in ‘War & Peace,’ and Eli in ‘Glue Online.’ His recent feature film performances are Joe Rantz in ‘The Boys in the Boat’ and Anthony O’Hare in ‘The Last Letter from Your Lover.’ Turner’s next project is the fantasy comedy drama ‘Eternity,’ which also stars Elizabeth Olsen and Miles Teller.

Upcoming projects to be shot in New York include Jennifer Aniston’s ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died,’ ‘Focker In-Law,’ which is the fourth part in the ‘Meet the Parents’ franchise, and ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2.’

