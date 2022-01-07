Hype House Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Netflix’s ‘Hype House’ revolves around a bunch of Los Angeles-based social media stars who live together and create content for their massive online fanbases. Glamorous and glitzy, the reality series explores the chaotic personal, professional, and social lives of these content creators, most of whom are popular on TikTok and YouTube.

The series received mixed reviews from critics and audiences across the world due to its tendency to glorify niche social media celebrities who already share a large part of their lives online and are involved in several controversies. However, others enjoyed taking a look at how these massively popular internet personalities live, work, and interact. So, naturally, there are many who are curious to know about the show’s fate. So, here’s everything you need to know about ‘Hype House’ season 2.

Hype House Season 2 Release Date

‘Hype House’ season 1 premiered in its entirety on January 7, 2022, on Netflix. The season comprises eight episodes with a runtime of 26-36 minutes each.

So, what about season 2 of the show? Well, here’s what we can tell you. As of now, Netflix has not renewed ‘Hype House’ for a second season. It is possible that the streaming giant is waiting to see how well season 1 performs before deciding upon the show’s fate. However, it’s highly likely that the series will get recommissioned for a second round. This is primarily because the reality show attracts the fanbases of the social media stars it features, all of whom combined have a following of around 125 million on TikTok.

Additionally, Netflix has been successful with reality shows in the past. Shows like ‘Too Hot to Handle,’ ‘The Circle,’ and ‘Selling Sunset’ are proof. Thus, it isn’t far-fetched to assume that the streaming platform will want to continue to milk the potential of a show focusing solely on established social media stars. Keeping in mind the time required for renewal, production, and post-production, we think that a 2023 release date is quite probable. Generally, Netflix tends to maintain a year’s gap between the seasons of its reality shows. Thus, fans can expect ‘Hype House’ season 2 to premiere sometime in Q1 or 2023.

Hype House Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

If the reality show gets greenlit for a second season, we naturally expect to see the main members of the Hype House once again. This includes Nikita Dragun, Kouvr Annon, Sienna Mae Gomez, Chase Hudson, Thomas Petrou, Larri Merritt, Jack Wright, and Alex Warren. It is also possible that we’ll get to see the group’s interaction with other well-known social media stars.

Read More: Does Hype House Really Exist? Is Hype House Scripted or Real?