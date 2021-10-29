I Know What You Did Last Summer Episode 6 Recap and Ending, Explained

The plot of ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer‘ is built on the secret Alison, and her friends are hiding, along with the mysterious serial killer’s bloody trail of murders. In the sixth episode, the teen drama finds a nice balance of both elements as plenty of dark secrets are revealed that flip the narrative on its head while the killer continues to strike.

By the episode’s end, the OG crew is left fretting over the fate of one of their friends, as we are sure the viewers must be too. However, the biggest shocker comes in the form of a potential heel turn for a major character. If you are looking for some explanation about the episode’s events, we can certainly help! Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ episode 6. SPOILERS AHEAD!

I Know What You Did Last Summer Episode 6 Recap

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ episode 6 is called ‘Least You Had a Spare.’ It opens with a flashback to Alison and her friends trying to escape from Clara’s property. However, as soon as Riley made it out of the compound, she was targeted by the black truck associated with the killer. She is forced to run back into the premises of Clara’s home as the vehicle tries to run her over. Riley hides, but she is found by the killer and stabbed through her chest. The killer chops off her hand, and Riley passes out.

In the present, Riley wakes up and tries to get to safety. Meanwhile, Alison tries to figure out who Fred Phillips is and realizes that he was the best man at Bruce and Clara’s wedding. Bruce arrives at Margot’s doorsteps to speak with Alison, but Margot turns him away. Alison, Clara, and Dylan learn of Riley’s disappearance. Riley’s mother, Courtney, tries to get the police’s help in finding her daughter. However, Lyla insists that she cannot do anything officially for the next 48 hours.

In the woods, Alison and Dylan discover Riley’s severed hand. At Margot’s, the trio ponders whether Riley is dead. They decide to stick together for the time being. Bruce speaks with Alison and reveals that their mother is alive and left the family while she and Lennon were kids. Alison figures out that Lennon knew the truth. Bruce also admits that he left Lennon in the middle of the night shortly before her death.

Courtney receives a text from Riley’s phone revealing her location. Courtney arrives at the location and finds Riley’s phone. It turns out to be a booby trap that results in Courtney’s brutal death. Meanwhile, the police uncovers that the non-indigenous spiders in Johnny’s severed head belong to Clara. They arrive at her house and find Courtney’s dead body. Later that night, Riley reaches near her house but passes out from the exertion. Dylan leaves Margot’s home in the middle of the night.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Episode 6 Ending: Is Dylan Working With Clara?

In the episode’s final moments, we learn where Dylan went in the middle of the night. It is revealed that Dylan has gone to the cave where the OG crew left Lennon’s dead body. He carves Riley’s name on the cave wall and discovers a secret opening near the cave’s end. On the other side, Dylan finds carcasses of various animals arranged like sacrificial offerings. While he is trying to process what he has seen, Clara drags a body into the cave. She warns Dylan that the tide is coming in.

The episode ends with a close-up of Dylan’s face. Dylan isn’t surprised or phased by Clara’s presence in the cave. The same can be said for Clara. The scene leaves viewers with the impression that Dylan and Clara have been in cahoots. However, that seems unlikely given Dylan is the one who first suspects that Clara is the killer. It is possible that Dylan and Clara have both found themselves in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Is Riley Dead?

Near the end of the episode, we see Riley passing out while she is in touching distance of safety. She is gravely injured and has probably lost a lot of blood. Therefore, the fact that she survived for so long without any medical help is a miracle in itself. However, at the episode’s end, Clara finds Riley passed out and drags her to the cave. It is unclear whether Riley is dead, but chances are she is.

There is a large amount of ambiguity over Clara’s motives, and if she is indeed the killer, Riley has no chance of surviving. However, it is likely that Clara is not the killer. All we know is that Clara has some connection to the dead bodies, but we haven’t actually seen her kill anyone. Hence, she might not be the killer and could actually be trying to help Riley.

