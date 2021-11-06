I Know What You Did Last Summer Episode 7 Recap and Ending, Explained

The seventh episode of ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer‘ furthers the mystery of the person targeting Alison and her friends by making a bold choice. A shocking turn of events occurs that eventually restore peace to the town and the OG crew’s life. However, all is not all hunky-dory as it seems, and the mysterious serial killer is still at large waiting for an opportunity to nail their next target.

The episode provides some clues about the killer’s identity but leaves plenty to the viewers’ imagination. We are sure viewers must be seeking some clarification about the episode’s shocking reveals. There’s plenty to unpack in the latest episode, and without wasting any more time, let’s dig into it! SPOILERS AHEAD!

I Know What You Did Last Summer Episode 7 Recap

Episode 7, titled ‘If Only Dogs Could Talk,’ opens with a flashback to Clara performing a ritual on Lennon’s body. In the present, Margot and Alison discuss Dylan’s absence with Margot suspecting that something is off with him. The angry townsfolk demand Clara’s arrest and wish to take things into their own hands, but Lyla convinces them to calm down. Alison speaks to Bruce and informs him that Riley is dead. She also fears that Dylan could be Clara’s next target.

Bruce calls Lyla and tells her that Clara could be at the cave. The police arrive at the cave and discover Clara’s dead body covered in honey. The townsfolk breathe a sigh of relief, believing that the killer is dead. A memorial is held for all the people who have died recently in the killer’s attacks. Margot reveals that she is going to a mental health rehab.

Three weeks later, Margot returns to the town and reunites with Alison and Dylan. They spend the day at the town carnival and enjoy themselves. As the night falls, the chemistry between Dylan and Alison becomes undeniable. Margot leaves, and Dylan drops Alison home. The two end up having sex, after which Alison reveals the truth about her identity to Dylan.

Dylan is devastated about Alison’s lies, and they have an argument. Shortly afterward, a mysterious hooded figure attacks Margot and throws her through a glass window. Luckily she survives. Margot tells Alison that the killer is still at large. The episode ends with Bruce meeting a mysterious woman and Dylan going to the police.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Episode 7 Ending: Is Clara Dead? Is Dylan the Killer?

Picking up after the previous episode’s events, we learn that the police find Clara’s dead body at the cave. We know that Dylan and Clara were inside the cave with Riley’s body when the tides were coming in. However, Dylan emerged out of the cave unscathed while Clara died. The most likely explanation is that Dylan killed Clara as revenge for the murders of his friends. He was in the cave carving Riley’s name with a knife. Therefore, he had a weapon as well.

At the episode’s end, Dylan exclaims that he set Clara free, which seemingly confirms that he killed Clara. It is also worth noting that Dylan could very well be the actual killer hunting down his friends as revenge for Alison’s death. After learning that Alison is alive, a distraught Dylan tells her that she has no idea what he did because he thought Alison died.

At the carnival, Dylan shows exceptional skills with an axe. Johnny was killed with an axe too. Dylan also drives a black truck similar to the one we have seen the killer drive, and the person attacking Margot bears a physical resemblance to Dylan. All these points suggest that Dylan is the killer. However, the evidence isn’t enough to explicitly state that Dylan is the killer, but he is definitely the prime suspect.

Who is Helen?

The episode also makes another bombshell revelation by bringing a surprising character into the fold. Towards the episode’s end, we see Bruce receiving a text message, after which he promptly leaves. We later see him arriving at a remote property to meet a mysterious woman. The woman is none other than Helen, Alison, and Lennon’s mother!

In the previous episode, we learned that Helen actually did not die by suicide and instead left the family while the twins were very young. In the seventh episode, when Alison calls Helen, she asks her daughter never to contact her again. Alison then texts her about Lennon’s death. In the end, it is revealed that Helen has arrived in town to find out more about the death of the daughter, about whom she practically never cared much.

It is indeed a surprising turn of events that only adds to the complexity of the narrative and the secrets Bruce has been hiding from his daughter. Moreover, the name “Helen” is peculiar. It will instantly remind fans of the ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ franchise of Helen Shivers (Sarah Michelle Gellar), the protagonist of the first film in the franchise. We will have to see if there’s more to that connection or whether it is simply a cool easter egg.

