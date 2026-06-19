Does David Die in I Will Find You?

David spends most of ‘I Will Find You’ running from the law and with a large bullseye target on his back. When he’s first framed and convicted for the murder of his son, the protagonist falls into the pits of despair and becomes a passive passenger in his life. However, something adamant and reckless ignites in him after his sister-in-law, Rachel, shows him evidence that suggests that, against all odds, his son might still be alive. It’s then that he begins snooping around in dangerous places and consequently attracts the attention of unseen powers desperate for control. As a result, his life instantly comes under threat, compelling him to break out of prison and become a fugitive of the law, undertaking the mission of finding Matthew again with Rachel by his side. Yet, he traverses down more and more dangerous paths the closer he comes to unraveling the truth. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Matthew’s Kidnapper Shoots David in a Final Showdown

David’s life is threatened multiple times throughout the show. From prison guard Wesson’s late-night attempt at his life to the numerous times he finds himself running from law enforcement officers, he is constantly on the brink of death. Yet, it isn’t until the finale, when he faces off against his son’s kidnapper, that his fate seems to be in real peril. The kidnapper is revealed to be Hayden, Rachel’s ex-boyfriend-turned-friend, who has been a crucial ally in the journalist and her brother-in-law’s extralegal investigation. As it turns out, he has been the one who has had Matthew all this time on account of falsely believing himself to be the kid’s real biological father. By the end, the falsehood of this belief is revealed to him.

Still, Hayden’s intentions of leaving the country with Matthew, whom he has been raising as Theo for the past five years, haven’t changed in the slightest. Ultimately, it comes down to a chase through the woods, in which Matthew himself is running from his armed pseudo-father. David is not far behind with a gun of his own. As a result, a final physical altercation breaks out between the two men. It’s all too easy for a trigger-happy Hayden to shoot the father, leaving him for the dead on the forest floor. Fortunately, David has never been alone in his mission, and his accomplices, Rachel and Detective Greer, arrive in the nick of time to take Hayden down and save Matthew from his hold.

David Survives Hayden’s Lethal Attack

In the aftermath of the final confrontation, an epilogue of sorts arrives with the central characters and their families gathered together for a funeral. Although there is a moment when it seems like David might have met his showdown against Hayden and the event is in his mourning, this isn’t the case. The funeral is for Lenny, the protagonist’s father, who has been dealing with terminal cancer from the show’s beginning. In his passing, his family, including his former daughter-in-law, Cheryl, and her new family, have gathered together. David, who has survived until the end, is also in attendance. Even though the finale doesn’t explicitly describe the wrongfully convicted father’s situation, certain conclusions can easily be drawn.

After Greer stopped Hayden and prevented him from continuing to mess with Matthew’s life, the truth about the entire situation must have come into the open. Regardless of the money and power that the Payne name holds, David and Rachel have simply collected too much evidence against the wealthy heir. Furthermore, Matthew himself remains the biggest piece of the puzzle that can prove the legitimacy of Hayden’s heinous crimes. Therefore, David can use these resources to clear his name, both for his previous conviction and his recent fugitive status. In the aftermath, both David and Matthew get to come home to their families, and more importantly, to each other. The kid will likely have some trouble blending back into this different life, but he’s surrounded by his loved ones to help with the transition. The same holds true for David.

Read More: I Will Find You: Do David and Rachel End Up Together?