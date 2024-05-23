Apple TV+ Orders Identity; Begins Filming in New York in June

Apple TV+ is expanding its crime catalog! Anonymous Content’s crime series ‘Identity’ has landed a series order from the streaming platform. The show will begin filming in New York in June. Zoe Ward and Ria Tobaccowala wrote the series, with David Matthews on board as the showrunner. The plot revolves around Marcus Jobson, a British-Jamaican developer living in New York, who is forced to confront his violent past when his estranged gangster brother from Jamaica arrives in the city, determined to establish a major criminal enterprise.

Zoe Ward has a background in writing and directing, having previously served as a writing assistant in Paramount+’s ‘Tulsa King.’ The series centers on Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a Mafia capo who, after his release from prison, finds himself exiled to Tulsa, Oklahoma. There, he navigates the challenges of building a new criminal empire alongside an eclectic group of characters.

In addition to her work on the Taylor Sheridan series, Ward wrote and directed the short film ‘Soft & Pink,’ which follows the journey of Queenie Carr, a rebellious pop singer from the 1950s. The short explores Queenie’s struggle to assert her artistic vision in the face of her manipulative manager’s control. The writer-director also penned and helmed ‘The Night Cleaner,’ a thought-provoking story about a lonely janitor who develops an unexpected psychic connection with a homeless man. Through this connection, she discovers a newfound sense of purpose amid her own personal challenges.

Tobaccowala’s short film ‘Shadows’ explores the complexities of family dynamics as a high-school senior struggles with reconnecting with her older brother, who has recently returned from prison. Additionally, the filmmaker wrote and directed ‘Life After,’ a poignant story that revolves around Nisha, a single mother and Indian immigrant, who embarks on a journey to New York City to sort through her daughter Zara’s apartment. Amid the unfamiliarity of the bustling city, Nisha uncovers unexpected revelations about Zara’s life with the support of her best friend and a stranger. Through these narratives, Tobaccowala delves into themes of family, identity, and self-discovery with nuance and depth.

Over the years, New York has established itself as a hub for various crime-related productions. Shows such as ‘Ripley,’ ‘Elsbeth,’ and ‘Godfather of Harlem‘ have all made use of the region’s dynamic landscapes as the backdrops for their stories.

