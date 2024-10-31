Industry Season 4 Begins Filming in Cardiff in Spring 2025

The Welsh capital will once again become home to Pierpoint & Co! The filming of the fourth season of HBO and BBC’s business drama series ‘Industry’ will begin in Cardiff, Wales, in the spring of 2025. Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, who created the show, continue to lead the writers.

The third season ends with Pierpoint merging with Al-Mi’raj Holdings, resulting in Eric and Rishi losing their jobs. Meanwhile, Harper, now at Leviathan Alpha, isn’t content and longs for the fast-paced work that she did for her former client, Jesse Bloom, who has recently been released from prison. Yasmin gets engaged to Henry Muck, the rich CEO of Lumi, a green energy tech company, while her former lover Robert leaves for California to pitch the psilocybin startup Little Labs.

As the installment concludes, Robert pitches his startup to a group of influential figures, including Greg, a former VP at Pierpoint’s CPS desk. The fourth season will, in all probability, pick up after a considerable time jump, in accordance with the previous installments. Harper may return to the United States and shake hands with Otto Mostyn, her former client. Robert will likely leave his career in finance, although one should never say never, especially when money is in question.

The fourth installment is also expected to focus on Eric, who has nothing else to lose after his London office has shut down. We will have to wait to see what he does to make some gains—if not financially, then emotionally. Yasmin is about to marry Henry and thereby seems to have set aside her career ambitions—but has she? Or does she have something else in mind? Finally, we have an emotionally wrecked Rishi Ramdani, whose estranged wife, Diana, is shot to death in front of his very eyes by his longtime lender, Vinay Sarkar. What will he do next? The fourth season is anticipated to answer a lot of questions.

Given how the third installment concludes, the fourth season’s cast is expected to include Ken Leung as Eric Tao, Sagar Radia as Rishi Ramdani, Myha’la Herrold as Harper Stern, Marisa Abela as Yasmin Kara-Hanani, Kit Harington as Henry Muck, Harry Lawtey as Robert Spearing, and Ben Lloyd-Hughes as Greg Grayson. They will likely be joined by Miriam Petche as Sweetpea Golightly, Irfan Shamji as Anraj Chabra, and Asim Chaudhry as Vinay Sarkar.

In addition to the previous seasons of ‘Industry,’ Cardiff has served as the primary filming location for the BBC series ‘Sherlock,’ starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes and Martin Freeman as Dr. Watson, and the miniseries ‘Wolf,’ based on the ‘Jack Caffery’ novels by Mo Hayder.

