Tyler Perry’s All the Queen’s Men Renewed For Season 5 at BET+

Marilyn “Madam” DeVille will continue to rule the exotic nightclub industry! The Cinemaholic can confirm that BET+ has renewed the drama series ‘All the Queen’s Men’ for its fifth season. The upcoming installment’s filming will start in Atlanta, Georgia, on December 4. Tyler Perry will continue to write the show, which was created by Christian Keyes. The renewal has come ahead of the premiere of the fourth season.

Since the fifth season has been greenlit, it is safe to say that the fourth installment is not far away. The show’s third season ends with Marilyn “Madam” DeVille finding an ally in DJ Dime’s lover, Big D, only to be forced to make a deadly decision. Meanwhile, Trouble and Champ find themselves in trouble again. Meanwhile, the rivalry between Amp “Addiction” Anthony and Big D reaches a breaking point. Therefore, the fourth installment will, in all probability, deal with the repercussions of these actions and show how they affect Madam’s nightclub business.

Considering the conclusion of the third season, we can expect Eva Marcille as Marilyn “Madam” DeVille, Candace Maxwell as DJ Dime, Timothy “Bayou Banga” Roberts as Big D, Rashan Ali as Ms. Tandy, Charles Dumas as James “Cadillac” DeVille, and Skyh Alvester Black as Amp “Addiction” Anthony in the fourth installment. Other cast members expected to return are Dion Rome as El Fuego, Racquel Palmer as Blue, Michael Bolwaire as Doc, and Keith Swift as Babyface.

Perry is a prolific director, writer, and actor known as the creator of Mabel “Madea” Simmons. The character is the protagonist of his ‘Madea’ film franchise. His latest directorial credits include the Amazon Prime Video thriller ‘Divorce in the Black’ and the Netflix dramas such as ‘Mea Culpa,’ ‘A Jazzman’s Blues,’ ‘A Fall from Grace,’ and ‘A Madea Homecoming.’

Perry’s prominent acting credits include talk show host Jack Bremmer in Adam McKay’s apocalyptic comedy movie ‘Don’t Look Up,’ which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, and American statesman Colin Powell in the biographical drama ‘Vice,’ which focuses on former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney.

Atlanta is the primary filming location for the previous seasons of ‘All the Queen’s Men.’ Other works of Perry shot in the Hollywood of the South include ‘Mea Culpa,’ ‘A Madea Homecoming,’ and ‘A Jazzman’s Blues.’

