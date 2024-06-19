Netflix’s Inheritance (2024): Exploring All Shooting Locations

Directed by Sylwester Jakimow, ‘Inheritance’ is a Polish-language comedy-drama that begins with an eccentric and wealthy gameshow host passing away. When his family gathers for the will reading of his inheritance, they are shocked to discover that his wealth will be distributed rather unconventionally. The bickering family members will have to complete a series of tasks and puzzles to decide their share of the inheritance. Unbeknownst to them, the true purpose of these challenges is not to outcompete one another but to work together. However, such comradery may be beyond the scope of the oddball group. Also known as ‘Spadek,’ the Netflix film treats us to picturesque visuals of an elegant mansion and somber urban landscapes, inciting curiosity regarding the filming locations behind it.

Where Was Inheritance Filmed?

Filming for ‘Inheritance’ primarily takes place in the cities of Warsaw and Łódź in Poland. Principal photography for the movie began in early January 2024 and was wrapped up within a month by February of the same year. The cast and crew seemed very focused as they worked on bringing the movie to life with the camera crew under DOP Malte Rosenfeld.

Warsaw, Poland

The vibrant capital city of Poland offered a dynamic backdrop for the filming of ‘Inheritance.’ Warsaw combines historical elegance with contemporary flair, making it an ideal setting for a movie that juxtaposes old wealth with new challenges. The city’s eclectic architecture ranges from the meticulously reconstructed Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage site, to the sleek skyscrapers of the financial district.

Located in east-central Poland, Warsaw sits on the bank of the River Vistula, which snakes through rustic, historic, and modern neighborhoods alike, offering diverse filming sites around the capital city. Warsaw’s well-preserved palaces and mansions, such as the Royal Castle and Wilanów Palace, represent the city’s storied past and are prime tourist attractions. Warsaw’s history, burgeoning film industry, and infrastructure have seen the city featured in noteworthy productions like ‘The Pianist,’ ‘365 Days,’ ‘Inland Empire,’ ‘Mr. Jones,’ Netflix’s ‘Detective Forst,’ and ‘Sexify.’

Łódź, Poland

The central Polish city of Łódź became a major shooting site for ‘Inheritance,’ especially for capturing the upscale backdrops that define the movie’s visual aesthetic. A vibrant cultural and arts center with a well-preserved history, Łódź is often referred to as the cultural heart of Poland. The city also hosts the prestigious National Film School, producing a steady stream of talented professionals and fostering a vibrant filmmaking community.

The mansion seen in the show, featuring maroon woodwork and a 19th-century feel, is actually a historical structure located in Łódź. The city’s film-friendly policies and extensive network of local support services made it an attractive location for the team. This combination of historical depth, architectural diversity, and local filming infrastructure ensured that Łódź provided a rich and engaging backdrop for ‘Inheritance,’ enhancing the film’s narrative depth and visual gallery. Given its wealth of picturesque locations and supportive landscape, Łódź can be seen in the backdrop of other films like Netflix’s ‘The Next 365 Days,’ ‘Warsaw 44,’ ‘A Girl and an Astronaut,’ ‘Sweat,’ Netflix’s ‘1983,’ and ‘Forgotten Love.’

