Is And Just Like That… on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, and Nicole Ari Parker, ‘And Just Like That’ is a romantic comedy-drama series. The revival of ‘Sex and the City‘ follows Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they navigate life in their 50s, facing somewhat similar dating woes and career problems. Just like in the past, they continue to offer each other the much-needed support system, but unfortunately, Samantha has moved to London now.

With an intimate insight into their lives, the beloved characters return with a new comedy show to entertain their fans. In case you are eager to watch ‘And Just Like That’ and wish to learn more about it, then we have got you covered.

What is And Just Like That About?

Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, and Samantha have shared a heartwarming relationship over the decades and have always stood with each other through the thick and thin. Now in their 50s, their friendship may not be much different apart from the fact that Samantha no longer lives near them, but life has become a bit more complicated.

With the usual dating issues and career problems, the trio now finds themselves staring at unexpected hurdles as they age with grace and look for inner peace. Eager to find out how the story unfolds and what misadventures await Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte? You will have to watch ‘And Just Like That.’ Here’s all the streaming information that you are going to need.

Is And Just Like That on Netflix?

No, ‘And Just Like That’ is not available on the streaming giant. Netflix subscribers can search for the show on other platforms, or they can alternatively stream ‘Workin’ Moms‘ or ‘Disjointed.’

Is And Just Like That on Hulu?

Hulu’s basic subscription does not include the comedy-drama show in its catalog. However, those with an HBO Max add-on will be able to access the series. You can learn more about it here.

Is And Just Like That on Amazon Prime?

Sadly, Amazon Prime’s current offering does not include ‘And Just Like That.’ Moreover, the series is also not available as on-demand content. Therefore, Prime subscribers can alternatively watch ‘Fleabag‘ or ‘Flack.’

Is And Just Like That on HBO Max?

The revival of ‘Sex and the City’ is accessible for streaming on HBO Max. So, if you wish to watch the series, then a subscription to the platform is a must. Once you have that, then you can watch all the latest episodes here. The show releases on December 9, 2021, with two episodes, while the remaining eight will premiere weekly on Thursdays.

Where to Watch And Just Like That Online?

The show is reportedly going to be accessible on DirecTV. Since ‘And Just Like That’ is an HBO Max Original series and is not available on any other streaming platforms in the US. However, people in Canada can watch the show on Crave, while Australians can stream the latest episodes of the ‘Sex and the City’ revival on Binge.

How to Stream And Just Like That for Free?

Both Hulu’s HBO Max add-on and DirecTV come with a 7-day free trial for first-time subscribers. So, if you wish to watch the comedy-drama series free of charge, then you can use the offers mentioned above. However, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume online.

