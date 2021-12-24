Is Atrangi Re on OTT, Netflix, Prime, Hotstar? Where to Watch it Online?

Starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, Ashish Verma, and Dimple Hayathi, ‘Atrangi Re’ is a Hindi-language musical romantic drama film. The Aanand L. Rai directorial centers upon a forced coupling of an unlikely duo, Vishnu and Rinku, who abhors each other’s company. But as the story unfolds, they grow an unexpected attachment for each other, which is complicated further when Rinku’s lover comes into the picture. The hilarious drama that follows can keep viewers on the edge of their seats from the start to the very end. In case the film sounds interesting, and you wish to learn more about its premise or streaming details, then we have got you covered.

What is Atrangi Re About?

Rinku Sooryavanshi is an outspoken young lady who has tried to run away from her house several times in the past. In order to foul all her future attempts, she is forcefully married to a Tamil boy named Vishnu. Although they don’t get to know each other before their forced coupling, Rinku later learns that Vishnu is also not interested in remaining married to her. But as they spend time with each other, the duo develops feelings for one another.

However, Vishnu is clueless at the time that Rinku has another lover named Sajjad Ali. When the Tamil boy confronts Rinku about the complicated love triangle, she expresses her desire to remain in a relationship with both men. As the story unfolds, the trio naturally experiences unexpected hurdles that further push them away instead of bringing them closer.

Is Atrangi Re on Netflix?

The Akshay Kumar and Dhanush-starrer is currently unavailable on the streaming giant. Furthermore, it seems highly unlikely that the movie will arrive on the platform any time soon. So, Netflix subscribers can look for it on some other platform, or they can alternatively stream ‘Marriage Story’ or ‘Malcolm & Marie.’

Is Atrangi Re on Amazon Prime Video?

The Aanand L. Rai directorial is not part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular catalog. The film is also not available as on-demand content on the platform. Therefore, Prime subscribers can instead watch other romantic comedies like ‘I Could Never Be Your Woman‘ or ‘Under the Tuscan Sun.’

Is Atrangi Re on Hotstar?

‘Atrangi Re’ is exclusively streaming on Hotstar. People who have a subscription to the platform can head here to watch romantic musical drama film. The Tamil dubbed version of the movie titled ‘Galatta Kalyanam’ can also be accessed from the same link; you only have to change the language.

Where to Watch Online?

Since ‘Atrangi Re’ is released directly on Hotstar; therefore it is not available on any other platform. As far as its availability on on-demand platforms is concerned, it does not seem likely that the film will be accessible as on-demand content even in the future.

How to Stream Atrangi Re for Free?

Hotstar no longer offers a free trial for its subscribers. So, people who wish to watch the film will have to get a subscription to the platform. We encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite movies online only after paying for them.

