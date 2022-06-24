Is Big Teak Gay or Bisexual in P-Valley?

John Clarence Stewart’s Big Teak is one of the characters introduced in the second season of Starz’s drama series ‘P-Valley.’ One of the members of Lil Murda’s Hurt Village Hustlas, Big Teak gets released from prison on parole and reconnect with the rapper. He also accompanies Lil Murda when the latter begins his Dirty Dozen tour as his security. In the fourth episode of the season, Big Teak gets unsettled about the atrocities Black people had to suffer. Lil Murda comforts him and the two of them end up sharing intimacy. Naturally, the viewers must want to know the character’s sexual orientation. Let us share what we know! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is Big Teak Gay or Bisexual?

Big Teak’s sexual orientation is yet to be revealed. After getting released from prison, Big Teak and Lil Murda refresh their companionship. As the tour progresses, we get to know that he was imprisoned for killing someone who stabbed the rapper. In the fourth episode of the second season, Lil Murda kisses Big Teak to comfort him. The kisses invigorate their passion and they end up having sex. Even though we may need to wait for a while to know whether Big Teak is gay or bisexual, his actions indicate that he was likely in a same-sex relationship with Lil Murda.

Big Teak discovers a postcard written by Lil Murda for Uncle Clifford and gets upset about it. He confronts the rapper about the same and asks who Clifford is. He also wants to know why Lil Murda hasn’t sent him such postcards while he was in prison. Since Lil Murda’s postcards are confessions of his love for Clifford, Big Teak wanting the same can only mean that they once were together. Lil Murda’s silence during the confrontation seemingly assures that they were in a relationship that might have got affected by Big Teak’s imprisonment.

While it is sure that Big Teak and Lil Murda have at least a history of sexual relationship, their acquaintances like Woddy seem to be unaware of the same. They may have kept their apparent same-sex relationship a secret, fearing the queerphobic behavior of the people around them. Lil Murda has to encounter such behavior even from his close acquaintances and it may haven’t started with his relationship with Clifford but with Big Teak. Lil Murder’s reluctance to come out as a couple with Clifford can be a repetition of what happened with Big Teak as well.

Lil Murda and Big Teak’s same-sex relationship can also be the reason why the latter killed the person who nearly killed the rapper. Rather than taking revenge for a friend, Big Teak was likely taking revenge for hurting his lover at the time. Big Teak describes Lil Murda’s song lyrics as the rays of light he had while enduring the darkness of imprisonment. His words can be suggesting their bond in a romantic sense rather than a typical friendship. The disappointment and sadness he feels upon knowing about Lil Murda and Clifford’s complex relationship display his apparent feelings for the rapper as well.

John Clarence Stewart, who is currently dating actress Natacha Karam, portrays Big Teak in ‘P-Valley.’ Although the viewers may want to know the actor’s sexual orientation as well, John doesn’t seem to have discussed the same publicly. Still, the performance he delivers in the show, especially in Big Teak and Lil Murda’s intimate scenes, is incredible.

