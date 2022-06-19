Who is Big Teak? Why Was He in Jail? Who Plays Him in P-Valley?

The second season of Starz’s drama series ‘P-Valley’ begins with several startling developments. Hailey Colton AKA Autumn Night becomes the new tyrant of The Pynk, making decisions that do not align with the wishes of Uncle Clifford. Keyshawn and Gidget have already left the strip club while Lil Murda becomes a renowned emerging rapper. The poles at The Pynk welcome Whisper, Roulette, and Big Bone. In addition, the second episode of the season introduces Big Teak, who gets released from prison on parole. Considering the ambiguity revolves around the character, our readers may want to know more about the character. Let us share what we know! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Who is Big Teak? Why Was He in Jail?

Big Teak is one of the members of Lil Murda’s gang the Hurt Village Hustlas. He is close with his friend Lil Murda and accompanies him while the rapper begins his “Dirty Dozen” tour with Keyshawn. The crime committed by Big Teak to get imprisoned is ambiguous. However, Lil Murda likely had a part in the same. Considering the nature and sentence duration, he possibly was in jail for murder. It is possible that he had killed someone to protect Lil Murda or he had been in prison for a murder really committed by Lil Murda to save his friend from imprisonment.

In the third episode of the second season, Lil Murda expresses to Big Teak how he is “indebted” to him. The rapper also adds that he wouldn’t have become what he is without him. Lil Murda’s words can be connected to the unknown crime that led Big Teak to jail. His words also show how loyal Big Teak is. After getting released from jail, Big Teak assures his friend that he has his back and shields him from any conflicts that come in the way of the rapper. Considering his actions, we can conclude that Big Teak is a selfless but impulsive individual.

Even though Big Teak gets released from jail after years, life isn’t going to be easy for him. “The journey [Big Teak] goes on as a brother who is coming out of jail and trying to rebuild his life in the midst of a world that’s upending is very heartbreaking,” Katori Hall, the creator of the show, revealed to EW. Furthermore, Lil Murda’s unforeseen fame is expected to come between him and Big Teak, threatening their reconnection after years. If Lil Murda’s career and popularity, possibly build upon the sacrifice made by Big Teak, will keep him apart from the latter, we can expect tensions to rise between the two “brothers.”

We can also look forward to seeing how Big Teak’s return from prison will affect Lil Murda’s career. The rapper has already jeopardized his relationship with Uncle Clifford for the same and if he continues to prioritize his career over the people who made him what he is, the consequences may turn out to be unbearable for him.

Who Plays Big Teak?

John Clarence Stewart, known for his performance as Simon Haynes in ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,’ plays Big Teak. Born on August 16, 1988, in Stone Mountain, Georgia, John began his career as a theater actor. He made his professional theater debut in 2013, portraying John in ‘The Whipping Man’ at the Alliance Theatre, Atlanta, Georgia. In 2015, he made his TV debut with a guest appearance in ‘Gotham.’ His first major performance is in ‘Luke Cage’ as Alex Wesley. John also appears in ‘The Mysteries of Laura,’ ‘Blue Bloods,’ ‘The Good Fight,’ and ‘Hawaii Five-0’ in guest capacities.

John portrays Lionel in Netflix’s thriller miniseries ‘What/If.’ His portrayal of Simon Haynes in ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ turned out to be a breakthrough performance for the actor. He is part of the cast of the upcoming series ‘Remember’ as well. The actor also appears in ‘Skin Deep’ as Marcus.

