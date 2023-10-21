Is Bokeem Woodbine Related to Dave Chappelle?

Bokeem Woodbine’s acting career has grown exponentially over the last few years with critically acclaimed performances in a slew of successful projects. However, his acting prowess and physical appearance have sparked spirited debate among fans about his connection to legendary comedian Dave Chappelle. With the release of Netflix’s ‘Old Dads,’ a comedy movie featuring Woodbine as one of its leads, the similarities between Woodbine and Chappelle have become harder to ignore, raising questions about whether they share a familial connection. If you are wondering whether Bokeem Woodbine is related to Dave Chappelle or just another case of celebrity lookalikes, here is everything you need to know!

Resemblance Between Bokeem Woodbine and Dave Chappelle

Bokeem Woodbine is a talented actor known for his versatile performances, equally adept at emotional scenes and comedy. Although Woodbine started acting in the early 1990s, he rose to prominence in the mid-2000s. Small parts in movies such as the 2009 blaxploitation action comedy ‘Black Dynamite’ and the sci-fi actioner ‘Total Recall,’ and recurring roles on several television shows gained the actor limelight. Woodbine’s breakthrough performance came as mob enforcer Mike Milligan in the second season of ‘Fargo.’ However, Ever since the actor’s rise to fame, comparisons with the sensational and divisive comedian Dave Chappelle have followed Woodbine.

Some fans believe Woodbine and Chappelle to be cousins. However, Bokeem Woodbine and Dave Chappelle are not related to each other. Woodbine was born and brought up in Harlem, New York City. On the other hand, Chappelle was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up mainly in Silver Spring, Maryland. However, both were born around the same time in 1973, with Woodbine being roughly four months older than Chappelle. Woodbine and Chappelle are not known to share any lineage, and their family trees most likely do not overlap.

Neither Chappelle nor Woodbine has publically addressed the topic of being related to each other. The duo is also yet to collaborate with each other, especially since Chappelle only makes sporadic appearances in movies. However, the physical resemblance between Woodbine and Chappelle has continued to amaze and confuse fans. The duo shares an uncannily similar facial structure, especially when smiling. Some fans have also noted similarities between Woodbine’s performance in ‘Fargo’ and Chappelle’s standup routine.

Chappelle is known to be a longtime friend of standup comedian Bill Burr. The duo has known each other since before becoming famous and share a close-knit bond. The 2023 Netflix comedy movie ‘Old Dads’ marks Burr’s feature film directorial debut. Burr also stars in the movie as the protagonist, Jack, alongside Bokeem Woodbine, who plays Mike, Jack’s best friend.

Given Chappelle’s friendship with Burr, there is a slight possibility that Woodbine’s character in the movie may be loosely inspired by Chappelle. Irrespective, the movie has brought more attention to the resemblance between Chappelle and Woodbine despite their being unrelated. The resemblance also sparked a Twitter trend where fans made memes about Woodbine and Chappelle’s similar looks, taking the celebrity lookalikes concept to a new level.

